Nifty hits record high: 10 stocks rallied 22-42% as index gained 1,160 pts

The optimism driven by increasing FII inflows helped Nifty50 to surpass its previous record high of 11,760.20 (touched in August 2018) on April 3 morning.

The index took 146 trading sessions to hit new record high of 11,761 on April 3. The rally actually started in February 2019, especially after opinion polls which indicated that ruling party can win 260-270 seats in general elections 2019.

FIIs have bought equity worth more than Rs 50,000 crore since February.

The Nifty50 has added 1,160 points and the BSE Sensex surged nearly 3,900 points since February 19, 2019.

"The correction is over for the time being and the market is in uptrend. In fact, we are in a bull run started in 2013, though there were corrections in between. After September-October 2018 correction market nicely bounced back," Ramesh Damani, Member BSE said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Volatility is always associated with elections which come and go, the market is still in bull run and hope the Sensex will go above 40,000 and beyond soon, he added. However, as the market has rallied more than 10 percent and is at higher end of range, he would be cautious.

Among Nifty50, 46 stocks participated in the rally out of which top 30 stocks gained 10-42 percent.

Stocks that gained the maximum in last one-and-half-month are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation.

The stellar run was not restricted to benchmark indices only, in fact it spilled over to broader market as well which had underperformed since January 2018.

The Nifty Midcap index spiked nearly 14 percent and Smallcap index jumped 18 percent.

“Fresh highs were bound to happen as the force behind the trend looks intact for the further gains that may push Nifty to touch beyond 12K mark and Sensex beyond 39,500,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“Lower inflation, lower interest rate scenario, a dovish stance from Fed reserve and liquidity-driven markets, all these factors are favoring the current scenario,” he said.

The rally was across sectors with Nifty Bank, energy, financial service, infra, metal and realty gaining the most (12-20 percent). PSU Bank, the biggest underperformer due to NPA concerns, turned biggest gainer with 27 percent upside since February 19.