Network18, Mahindra CIE, PC Jeweller, Vakrangee top gainers among 'A' group stocks, up 10-13%

The Indian market has turned negative intraday despite opening the week on a positive note with the Nifty down 37 points and trading around 11,643-mark while the Sensex shed 111 points trading around 38,533 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 988 stocks advancing, 761 declining and 341 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1522 stocks advanced, 1204 declined and 178 remained unchanged.

From the BSE 'A' group, Network18 Media and Investments jumped 13 percent. This was followed by Mahindra CIE which spiked 10.64 percent trading on a new 52-week high value of Rs 300.50 and had a spurt in volume by more than 1.44 times while PC Jeweller is also up 10 percent.

Vakrangee added 9.95 percent which had breached upper circuit of Rs 42.55 and had a spurt in volume by more than 1.91 times followed by Shoppers Stop and Gujarat Flurochemicals, which gained 8.71 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Gujarat Fluro Chemicals had a spurt in volume by more than 6.38 times, while on the other hand, Shoppers Stop traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 690 and had a spurt in volume by more than 3.85 times.

Engineers India was up 7.46 percent and had a spurt in volume by more than 2.80 times. HDIL gained 6.87 percent are the other top gainers from the A-list group of stocks. On August 29, 2018, HDIL breached upper circuit of Rs 31.60 and also had a spurt in volume by more than 1.42 times.

HCC and NCC added 6 percent each with NCC witnessing a spurt in volume by more than 2.48 times while Reliance Naval, Dr Reddy's Labs and Kwality are up 4 percent each.

From the Group B list of stocks, Hatsun Agro Products zoomed 20 percent and SMS Pharma jumped over 18 percent. Celestial Biolabs added 16.88 percent which breached upper circuit of Rs 19.20 and had a spurt in volume by more than 8.61 times.

Albert David spiked 15 percent in the afternoon trade which breached upper circuit of Rs 739.10 and traded on new 52-week high value of Rs 739.10. It had a spurt in volume by more than 16.86 times.

The other gainers include Hikal which is up 13.69 percent followed by Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals and Foseco India which are up 13.28 percent and 12.65 percent respectively.

Alembic gained 10.77 percent which had a spurt in volume by more than 4.78 times and RPG Life jumped 10.03 percent. Pritish Nandy Communications which breached upper circuit Rs 16.50 had a spurt in volume by more than 4.37 times are some of the other gainers.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.