Nalanda India buys 3.75% stake in Advanced Enzyme

Nalanda India Equity Fund, which generally invests in midcap and smallcap companies, acquired a 3.75 percent equity stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies via an open market transaction on September 24.

Advanced Enzymes is a research-driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics.

Nalanda India Equity Fund has bought 41,90,491 equity shares in Advanced Enzyme Technologies (representing 3.75 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 263.8 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

However, Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 30 lakh equity shares in Advanced Enzyme at Rs 265 per share.

Among other deals, Vanguard Group Inc via Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Indexfd A Series of V I E I F has bought 64,452 equity shares in Dixon Technologies (representing 0.55 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 8,402 per share on the NSE.

Max Life Insurance Company was offloading 65,000 shares in Dixon at Rs 8,402.01 per share.

Dixon Technologies provides design-focused solutions in consumer durables, home appliances, lighting, mobile phones and security devices to customers across the globe, along with repairing and refurbishment services of a wide range of products including set-top boxes, mobile phones and LED TV panels.

Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd acquired 49,63,315 shares in media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (representing 0.51 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 190.53 per share on the NSE.

Margi Jigneshbhai Shah sold 28,051 rights entitlement shares in Rushil Decor at Rs 18.24 per share and Swing Infraspace offloaded 76,803 RE shares at Rs 16.95 per share on the NSE. However, Plutus Capital Management LLP bought 25,000 RE shares at Rs 17.05 per share.