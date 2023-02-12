English
    Motilal Oswal downgrades Lupin to 'sell' after slump in Q3 results

    "We value LPC (Lupin) at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 610," Motilal Oswal said. The pharma major's shares closed at Rs 737 apiece at the end of the last trading session.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST
    Lupin's net profit in Q3 FY23 declined by 72 percent.

    Motilal Oswal on February 12 downgraded Lupin to 'sell' after the pharmaceutical company reported a slump in the financial results of the third quarter of FY23.

    The broker said it is slashing Lupin's earning per share (EPS) estimates for FY23, FY24 and FY25 by 41 percent, 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after factoring in a "delay in g-Spiriva approval".

    The reasons that Motilal Oswal listed for cutting the company's EPS include "increased operational costs on account of field force addition, a gradual revival in the domestic formulation (DF) segment, and higher financial leverage".

    "We value LPC (Lupin) at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 610," it noted. The company's shares were trading at Rs 737 apiece at the closing hours of the last market session.