English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lupin Q3 profit plunges 72% to Rs 153 crore due to high base, revenue grows 4%

    Lupin filed 7 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) during the quarter, received 2 ANDA approvals from the US FDA, and launched 4 products in the US. The company now has 166 generic products in the US.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 10, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Pharma major Lupin on February 10 reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore.

    Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23.

    "North America sales for Q3 FY2023 were Rs 1,527.1 crore, down 3.2 percent compared to Rs 1,577.5 crore in Q3FY22, which accounted for 36 percent of global sales. In Q3FY23 sales were $177 million compared to $202 million in Q3FY22, down 12.4 percent YoY, but grew by 11.3 percent sequentially," Lupin said in a stock exchange filing.

    The company filed 7 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) during the quarter, received 2 ANDA approvals from the US FDA, and launched 4 products in the US. The company now has 166 generic products in the US.