Most Bought smallcases during the Independence Day week

As the nation commemorated its 75th Independence Day, citizens celebrated and reinstated their belief in the bright future of the country. India has grown by leaps and bounds across sectors in the last 75 years and continues to remain on the growth trajectory.

What does the future of India look like?

By 2025, India is projected to have 900 million active internet users, a defence production target of $25 billion, and an investment of $1.4 trillion in infrastructure. The EV market is also projected to touch $150 billion by 2030.

Retail investors expressed their bullishness on India by investing in smallcases based on sectors and themes that are expected to make it big in the years to come.

Here are the Top 5 Most Bought smallcases during Independence Day week.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs curated by SEBI-registered investment professionals based on a theme, sector, or strategy. This modern investment instrument helps investors build long-term diversified portfolios. smallcases have been successful in making stock investing easy by giving investors exposure to popular investment strategies, market segments, sectors, and risk profiles.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR- Managed by: Stayvan- Strategy:- Large-cap- STAYVAN introduces (1st time in India), Upfront + SIP strategy for investing directly in stocks.- These smallcase has 7 independent stocks all under Rs. 100/- market price from different sectors and different market caps.- This smallcase follows a unique STAYVAN SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR by Dipen Shah (25yrs experience) smallcase by Stayvan

Green Energy- Managed by: Niveshaay- Strategy:- Small-cap- A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development and energy transition- Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas, and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as other sources like biofuels.

Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay

Wright ️ Momentum- Managed by: Wright Research- Strategy:- Large-cap- Momentum investing! Invest in trending stocks- This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research

Mi_NNF10 Momentum- Managed by: Weekend Investing- Strategy:- Large Cap- This is a 10 stock Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalanced smallcase within the NNF50 index- The objective is to create sizeable alpha with liquid stocks from Nifty Next 50 using the momentum logic

Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

BM Vision 2030 Smallcase- Managed by: Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP- Strategy:- Large and Mid cap- This smallcase will participate in the megatrends that have and will emerge over the next decade- A concentrated portfolio of 12 stocks is enough to beat the underlying bench mark (Nifty 50)

BM Vision 2030 Smallcase smallcase by Basant Maheshwari Investing