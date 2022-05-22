English
    Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry; global trends and FII trading key: Experts

    Last week, the Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 percent, while the Nifty jumped 484 points or 3.06 percent.

    PTI
    May 22, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

    Global factors and trading activity of foreign institutional investors are expected to guide domestic market sentiments this week, while equity benchmarks may face volatility amid monthly derivatives expiry, analysts said. Indian markets have been witnessing volatile trades for the past several trading sessions. However, the Nifty managed to break its five-week losing streak and ended with a decent weekly gain of 3 per cent, said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

    Inflation and slowdown in the global economy means stagflation is a key concern for the global equity markets, "therefore, we are seeing relentless selling by FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors). However, Indian markets are in a better position due to support from domestic investors," he added. "The market may remain volatile this week due to May month expiry. On the global front, minutes of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will be released on 25th May, which will be an important trigger, while movement of the dollar index and commodity prices will be other important factors," Meena said.

    Yesha Shah, head of equity research, Samco Securities, said, "The volatility observed last week is expected to continue considering major economic data releases, the current earnings season and the monthly expiry. The FOMC minutes, US GDP growth rate forecasts and initial jobless claims will all influence global market sentiment."

    Last week, the Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 percent, while the Nifty jumped 484 points or 3.06 percent. "Overall we expect this volatility to continue this week as well with several macro headwinds like high inflation and aggressive interest rate hike. Also heavy FII selling continued, which added to the overall pressure in the market," said Siddhartha Khemka, head — retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

    From the earnings front, SAIL, Zomato, Adani Ports, Deepak Fertilizers, InterGlobe Aviation, Hindalco, NMDC, GAIL and Godrej Industries would announce their quarterly numbers this week.

    Ajit Mishra, VP – research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, "Going ahead, global cues, the last leg of earnings and updates on the Russia-Ukraine war will be on the radar."



    PTI
    first published: May 22, 2022 11:49 am
