Markets
Feb 19, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 12,100, Sensex up over 250 pts

Except Auto, all other sectoral indices are trading higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

highlights

  • February 19, 2020 11:43 AM IST

    Buzing: Balkrishna Industries share price gained after HDFC MF sold 2.07 percent stake in company on February 17.

  • February 19, 2020 11:16 AM IST

    SpiceJet to launch new domestic flights: SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29 as it is going to introduce UDAN flights on Amritsar-Patna and Varanasi-Patna routes.

    The new flights are going to connect Guwahati with Patna, Hyderabad with Mangaluru, Bengaluru with Jabalpur and Mumbai with Aurangabad.

    The company is going to deploy a mix of Bombardier Q400, B737 for these flights.

  • February 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices erased most of its early morning gains but trading higher with Nifty below 12,100 level.

    The Sensex is up 277.81 points or 0.68% at 41172.19, and the Nifty up 86.00 points or 0.72% at 12078.50. About 1205 shares have advanced, 713 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged 

  • February 19, 2020 10:43 AM IST

    Shree Cements to be part of Nifty50: Shree Cements share price gained 6 percent, while Yes Bank declined 4 percent intraday on February 19 after indices revision.

    On February 18 NSE Indices Limited 18 announced the revision in criteria and replacements among the indices. Yes Bank will be excluded and Shree Cement will be added in Nifty50 index w.e.f. March 27, 2020.

  • February 19, 2020 10:34 AM IST

    Covid-19 impact transitory in nature for AC companies: JM Financial

    The rapid spreading of the Coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain for room AC manufacturers as factories in China have extended their shutdown period by 8-10 days, beyond the scheduled Chinese New Year holidays.

    "Our interaction with industry participants indicates that most of the supply chain is located at the South and East coast of China and that production has already resumed in phases. However, transit constraints in the initial phases and slower ramp-up of production may result in delays of up to 15 days and lead to a 5-10 percent cost increase, if key components need to be air lifted," said JM Financial.

    The brokerage expects a large impact on fringe players (importing entire units) and players with low inventory levels, but sees limited impact on larger players such as Voltas (inventory up to mid-Apr) and Blue Star (inventory up to end-Mar).

  • February 19, 2020 10:19 AM IST

    Weak Sentiment to Curb India Automakers' Sales Despite Better Q3: Fitch Ratings

    Slowing GDP growth and weak consumer sentiment in India will continue to weigh on auto sales despite some improvement in the quarter ended December 2019, Fitch Ratings said.

    The decline in sales in India slowed for all key auto categories in the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2020 (3QFY20), as automakers offered attractive discounts during the festive season. Sales volumes have continued to decline since the start of 2020. Vehicle sales have been hampered by weak consumer sentiment and still-weak availability of financing following tighter liquidity at non-bank lenders since 2018.

    "The sector also faces additional challenges from the adoption of stricter BS6 emission standards from 1 April 2020. Automakers could also face production disruptions if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spread in China leads to a prolonged halt in the supply of required auto components," the rating agency said.

  • February 19, 2020 10:14 AM IST

    SBI Share Price Gains 2%

    Shares of State Bank of India gained 2 percent in morning today as SBI Cards is likely to launch its IPO in the first week of March.

