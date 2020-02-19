Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 12,100, Sensex up over 250 pts

SpiceJet to launch new domestic flights: SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29 as it is going to introduce UDAN flights on Amritsar-Patna and Varanasi-Patna routes.

The new flights are going to connect Guwahati with Patna, Hyderabad with Mangaluru, Bengaluru with Jabalpur and Mumbai with Aurangabad.

The company is going to deploy a mix of Bombardier Q400, B737 for these flights.