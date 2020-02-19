Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 12,100, Sensex up over 250 pts

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 19, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Nifty below 12,100:
Shree Cements to be part of Nifty50:
Aurobindo Pharma gets EIR from USFDA:
Gold Update:
Asian markets firm:
Crude Update:
US Markets end mixed:
Buzing: Balkrishna Industries share price gained after HDFC MF sold 2.07 percent stake in company on February 17.
'U-shaped' recovery likely post coronavirus impact; these 8 stocks could take a hit
The flu-like ailment adds to worries over the growth of the interconnected global economy as a slowdown in China will have ripple effects across the globe.
SpiceJet to launch new domestic flights: SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29 as it is going to introduce UDAN flights on Amritsar-Patna and Varanasi-Patna routes.
The new flights are going to connect Guwahati with Patna, Hyderabad with Mangaluru, Bengaluru with Jabalpur and Mumbai with Aurangabad.
The company is going to deploy a mix of Bombardier Q400, B737 for these flights.
'Budget has enough firepower to put India on 6% track in FY21; Coronavirus concerns weigh'
While Budget 2020 fell short on overall general expectations and could have done more to revive consumptions or investments, we still believe that it gave enough firepower to achieve a 6 percent growth in FY21, Lav Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased most of its early morning gains but trading higher with Nifty below 12,100 level.
The Sensex is up 277.81 points or 0.68% at 41172.19, and the Nifty up 86.00 points or 0.72% at 12078.50. About 1205 shares have advanced, 713 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged
Shree Cements to be part of Nifty50: Shree Cements share price gained 6 percent, while Yes Bank declined 4 percent intraday on February 19 after indices revision.
On February 18 NSE Indices Limited 18 announced the revision in criteria and replacements among the indices. Yes Bank will be excluded and Shree Cement will be added in Nifty50 index w.e.f. March 27, 2020.
Covid-19 impact transitory in nature for AC companies: JM Financial
The rapid spreading of the Coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain for room AC manufacturers as factories in China have extended their shutdown period by 8-10 days, beyond the scheduled Chinese New Year holidays.
"Our interaction with industry participants indicates that most of the supply chain is located at the South and East coast of China and that production has already resumed in phases. However, transit constraints in the initial phases and slower ramp-up of production may result in delays of up to 15 days and lead to a 5-10 percent cost increase, if key components need to be air lifted," said JM Financial.
The brokerage expects a large impact on fringe players (importing entire units) and players with low inventory levels, but sees limited impact on larger players such as Voltas (inventory up to mid-Apr) and Blue Star (inventory up to end-Mar).
Weak Sentiment to Curb India Automakers' Sales Despite Better Q3: Fitch Ratings
Slowing GDP growth and weak consumer sentiment in India will continue to weigh on auto sales despite some improvement in the quarter ended December 2019, Fitch Ratings said.
The decline in sales in India slowed for all key auto categories in the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2020 (3QFY20), as automakers offered attractive discounts during the festive season. Sales volumes have continued to decline since the start of 2020. Vehicle sales have been hampered by weak consumer sentiment and still-weak availability of financing following tighter liquidity at non-bank lenders since 2018.
"The sector also faces additional challenges from the adoption of stricter BS6 emission standards from 1 April 2020. Automakers could also face production disruptions if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spread in China leads to a prolonged halt in the supply of required auto components," the rating agency said.
SBI Share Price Gains 2%
Shares of State Bank of India gained 2 percent in morning today as SBI Cards is likely to launch its IPO in the first week of March.
Gold price today: Yellow metal falls as China virus worries ease; buy on dips
India's gold prices for April delivery slipped on February 19 as worries about the coronavirus epidemic eased after a decline in the number of new cases.