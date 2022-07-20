Market Live Updates: Nifty jumps 1%, trades above 16,500; RIL, ONGC, Oil India rallies on windfall tax cut

Moneycontrol launches Analysts’ Call Tracker. A monthly special page that tells you which way analysts are leaning; the stock they are most bullish or bearish on, what they are upgrading or downgrades, and where they are betting against the market. Ignore this at your own risk!
July 20, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
#OnCNBCTV18 | If the US Fed hikes rates by 50 bps it will be a big relief for global equity markets. Favourable monsoons will result in better farm income which will support rural income. Pick SBI from the PSU banking space, says Gautam Trivedi of Nepean Capital pic.twitter.com/eJ0n6BzL4W
Yes Bank clarifies on moneycontrol.com report on bank close to raising $1 billion in funding from Carlyle and Advent:
"This is with reference to your email dated July 19, 2022 seeking clarification on the news item appearing in the website “www.moneycontrol.com” dated July 18, 2022 captioned “YES Bank close to raising $1 billion in funding from Carlyle and Advent, deal made on these two terms”. "The Bank would like to clarify that, such news articles reported by media, are speculative and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation. The Bank in the usual and ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital/ funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors to meet its business/regulatory requirements, subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals," the bank said in an exchange filing.
July 20, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
The metal index added 2 percent led by Vedanta, NALCO, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power
July 20, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
IndusInd Bank Q1 preview | Net profit seen rising 46% YoY as provisions slide:
IndusInd Bank is expected to report strong growth in earnings for the quarter ended June, led by a sharp decline in loan-loss provisions coupled with healthy growth in advances. The Mumbai-based private lender will report its June quarter earnings on July 20.
The bank is likely to expand its net profit by 46 percent year-on-year and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 1,423.5 crore in the reported quarter, according to an average of estimates from seven brokerage firms polled by Moneycontrol.
IndusInd Bank is likely to see a 37 percent year-on-year fall in loan-loss provisions during the quarter to Rs 993.7 crore, as asset quality continues to improve aided by lower slippages.
July 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 639.94 points or 1.17% at 55407.56, and the Nifty jumped 187 points or 1.14% at 16527.50.
July 20, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
#OnCNBCTV18 | There is no case for gas to be brought under Windfall Tax. Gas prices in India are a fraction of international gas prices, says RS Sharma, Former CMD, ONGC pic.twitter.com/jA3ffqHkLn
Rupee opens: Rupee opens flat at 79.93 per US dollar against July 19 close of 79.94 per US dollar.
July 20, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:
COMEX gold trades mixed near $1710/oz as support from weakness in US dollar index, global growth worries and concerns about China’s virus spread is countered by rise in US 10-year bond yield to back above 3%, weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF outflows and concerns about consumer demand in China and India. Gold seems to have stalled near $1700/oz but is still struggling to build on the momentum and price may remain under pressure as general outlook for US dollar still remains strong as Fed is expected to lead other central banks in monetary tightening.
July 20, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Global brokerages raise target of Hindustan Unilever after Q1 earnings beat estimates:
India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was at Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY.
The company's revenue from operations rose 19.46 percent on-year to Rs 14,331 crore for the reported quarter, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 13,438.5 crore. The company said the underlying volume growth of 6 percent.
July 20, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
RIL, ONGC jump 2-6 percent each as government eases windfall tax on fuel shipments and crude output, kills gasoline export levy:
July 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Market at Open: Sensex is up 600.66 points or 1.10% at 55368.28, and the Nifty added 178.70 points or 1.09% at 16519.20.