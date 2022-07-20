Market Live Updates: Nifty jumps 1%, trades above 16,500; RIL, ONGC, Oil India rallies on windfall tax cut

July 20, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Yes Bank clarifies on moneycontrol.com report on bank close to raising $1 billion in funding from Carlyle and Advent:

"This is with reference to your email dated July 19, 2022 seeking clarification on the news item appearing in the website “www.moneycontrol.com” dated July 18, 2022 captioned “YES Bank close to raising $1 billion in funding from Carlyle and Advent, deal made on these two terms”. "The Bank would like to clarify that, such news articles reported by media, are speculative and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation. The Bank in the usual and ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising capital/ funds through issuance of securities to diverse set of investors to meet its business/regulatory requirements, subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutory/regulatory approvals," the bank said in an exchange filing.