August 20, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Sensex extends losses, Nifty below 16,500; Tata Steel biggest loser

Both Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Bharti Airtel is the top gainer, Tata steel biggest drag

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex55,279.99-349.50 -0.63%
    Nifty 5016,431.70-137.15 -0.83%
    Nifty Bank35,065.85-488.65 -1.37%
    Nifty 50 16,431.70 -137.15 (-0.83%)
    Fri, Aug 20, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HUL2,538.4052.35 +2.11%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Steel1,411.95-88.50 -5.90%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG37775.4037.10 +0.10%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5416.90-285.70 -5.01%


  • August 20, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    AGS Transact Technologies files IPO papers with Sebi, to raise Rs 800 crore

    Omni-channel payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies on August 20 has filed draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator to launch initial public offering.

    The company plans to garner Rs 800 crore through its public offer which is entirely an offer for sale by existing selling shareholders.

    Promoter Ravi B Goyal will sell up to Rs 792 crore through offer for sale, while other selling shareholders will offload shares worth up to Rs 8 crore.

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Listing on Monday

    Country's fifth largest cement company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is going to list on the bourses on August 23. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 570, the upper end of price band.

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Rural Consumption Still Strong in Q1FY22

    "Although the economic impact of the second Covid wave was limited vis-à-vis the first, it is believed to have hurt the rural segment more adversely than the urban society. Besides the fact that the second Covid wave was far more dangerous than the first, there was one more stark difference," said Motilal Oswal in its report.

    "While Covid-19 had primarily impacted the urban sector initially, almost three quarters of the new infections over May– July 2021 will have been in the rural districts of the country. Thus, we compared the adverse impact of the (national) lockdown during the first wave and that of the (localized) lockdowns in the second wave on rural and urban consumption," the brokerage added.

    Motilal Oswal's analysis suggests rural consumption grew 6.6 percent YoY in Q1FY22 vis-à-vis growth of 16.4 percent YoY seen in Q1FY21. "In contrast, urban consumption surged 27 percent YoY during the last quarter, primarily on a low base of -18 percent YoY in Q1FY21. In other words, despite the second COVID wave, rural consumption continued to grow in Q1FY22," it said.

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Market Update

    The market extended losses after a day of break, with the Nifty50 falling 116.50 points to 16,452.30, and the BSE Sensex was down 296.37 points at 55,333.12.

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Top Gainers and Losers

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Expert's Take on The Market

    "'Taper's rumours have again started impacting markets. Minutes of the latest Fed meet indicate that tapering of bond purchases may start later this year. This triggered a risk-off in markets with the Dow and S&P 500 correcting by 1.1 percent each. The cut in the Euro Zone was sharper with Euro Stoxx 50 crashing by 2.1 percent. Brent corrected sharply to $67 a barrel.  The dollar Index rose to 93.57 and the US 10-year yield declined to 1.24 percent," said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

    "Tapering is negative news for markets since it will eventually reduce the liquidity available in the financial system. But the positive dimension is that the Fed is indicating tapering since economic growth revival is strong. If growth & earnings recovery is strong, markets are likely to stage a rebound after the initial jitters. With retail investors in exuberant mode, dips are likely to be bought into. Volatility is inevitable and, therefore, safety is in large-caps," he added.

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Market loses momentum, experts say tread with caution as chances of profit-booking remain high

    The S&P BSE Sensex scaled Mount 56K while the Nifty50 crossed 16,700 levels on August 18. However, the late selloff points towards loss of momentum, at least in the near term.

    Experts advise investors to tread with caution as chances of profit-taking remain high, but the long-term trend still remains to be on the upside. Investors can use the dips to enter the markets.

    Global markets stumbled, global yields fell and the dollar hit a nine-month peak on Thursday as a double whammy of Fed taper fears and COVID worries. READ MORE

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    CarTrade IPO shares debut at Rs 1,600, a 1.1% discount to issue price

    Multi-channel auto platform CarTrade Tech shares made a weak debut as the stock listed with a 1.11 percent discount to issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. The stock opened at Rs 1,600 on the BSE and Rs 1,599.80 on the National Stock Exchange.

    The public offer had received healthy response from investors last week as it was oversubscribed by 20.29 times during August 9-11. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 35.45 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 41 times subscription. The retail portion was booked 2.75 times.

  • August 20, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are in the red on August 20 with Nifty below 16,500 and Sensex down over 0.5%.

    At 10:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 291.72 points or 0.52% at 55337.77, and the Nifty down 105.20 points or 0.63% at 16463.60.

    Asian Paints, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers in Sensex. Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra, Dr Reddys Labs, HCL Tech and Larsen are among the top losers.

    All sectoral indices barring BSE FMCG, BSE Power are in red. 

