Market Live Updates: Sensex extends losses, Nifty below 16,500; Tata Steel biggest loser

August 20, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

Rural Consumption Still Strong in Q1FY22

"Although the economic impact of the second Covid wave was limited vis-à-vis the first, it is believed to have hurt the rural segment more adversely than the urban society. Besides the fact that the second Covid wave was far more dangerous than the first, there was one more stark difference," said Motilal Oswal in its report.

"While Covid-19 had primarily impacted the urban sector initially, almost three quarters of the new infections over May– July 2021 will have been in the rural districts of the country. Thus, we compared the adverse impact of the (national) lockdown during the first wave and that of the (localized) lockdowns in the second wave on rural and urban consumption," the brokerage added.

Motilal Oswal's analysis suggests rural consumption grew 6.6 percent YoY in Q1FY22 vis-à-vis growth of 16.4 percent YoY seen in Q1FY21. "In contrast, urban consumption surged 27 percent YoY during the last quarter, primarily on a low base of -18 percent YoY in Q1FY21. In other words, despite the second COVID wave, rural consumption continued to grow in Q1FY22," it said.