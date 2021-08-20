Zydus Cadila's needle-free 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use: Report

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has demonstrated 66.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis.

The Indian drug regulator’s subject expert committee (SEC) has recommended emergency approval to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘ZyCoV-D’, CNBC TV-18 reported on August 20, citing sources.

The vaccine demonstrated a 66.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis. The company had filed the application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for ZyCoV-D.

Zydus said it also evaluated a two-dose regimen for ZyCoV-D vaccine using a 3 mg dose per visit and the immunogenicity results had been found to be equivalent to the current three-dose regimen. The SEC required additional data for the two-dose vaccine from the company, the report added.

Zydus conducted clinical trials for ZyCoV-D at more than 50 centres in India, making it the largest such trial in the country. The volunteers included around 1,000 children aged 12-18, the first vaccine trial for adolescents in India.

Zydus Cadila has said it plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

As the world’s first ‘Plasmid DNA’ COVID-19 vaccine, Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Sharvil Patel said this “breakthrough marks a key milestone in scientific innovation and advancement in technology”.

States across the country are administering three vaccines, AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V, each requiring two doses to be administered at the given time gap for a full immune response.

Zydus said it has found no severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

The company said the study also shows that ZyCoV-D is safe for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years

The vaccine is delivered through a needle-free applicator called the PharmaJet to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery.