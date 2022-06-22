English
    June 22, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 15,500, Sensex tanks 550 pts dragged by oil & gas, metal stocks

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading lower with oil & gas, metal, power, realty, IT, bank and capital goods indices down 1-3 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex51,981.80-550.27 -1.05%
      Nifty 5015,465.10-173.70 -1.11%
      Nifty Bank32,848.95-342.80 -1.03%
      Nifty 50 15,465.10 -173.70 (-1.11%)
      Wed, Jun 22, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Auto3,683.0037.75 +1.04%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco322.95-16.30 -4.80%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto10965.70-8.50 -0.08%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal4553.60-167.15 -3.54%


    • June 22, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Astral completes acquisition of Gem Paints

      Astral has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 194 crore issued and allotted by Gem Paints Private Limited.

      Further, the Company has appointed majority directors on the Board of Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited and control is established in terms of the aforesaid Debenture Subscription Agreement. 

      Accordingly, Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited have become subsidiary and step down subsidiary of the company.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Gold Prices Update:

      Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, although bullion still traded in a narrow range as investors awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

      Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.03 per ounce by 0231 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,828.10.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index slipped 3 percent dragged by the Hindustan Copper, Nalco, Hindalco Industries

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Jain Irrigation to merge international irrigation business with Rivulis:

      Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) share price surged 17 percent after company board has decided to merge its international irrigation business with Rivulis Pte Ltd., a part of Singapore's Temasek Group, to create a global irrigation and climate major and considerably reduce the company's debt.

      JISL will merge irrigation business worth Rs 4200 crore with Rivulis of which Rs 2,700 crore will be used to repay it's all overseas debt and Rs 200 crore will come to the parent company, a PTI report stated. Click to Read More

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      JMC Projects secures new orders of Rs 874 crore

      JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders of Rs 874 crore. 

      The orders included construction of elevated viaduct & five elevated stations of Kanpur Metro Rail Project of Rs 459 crore and civil works for a data centre and B&F projects in India of Rs 415 crore.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail, Adani Total Gas

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders of Rs 1,416 crore

      Kalpataru Power Transmission & its international subsidiaries has secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,416 crore.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on June 22 with Nifty below 15600.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 377.58 points or 0.72% at 52154.49, and the Nifty was down 119.80 points or 0.77% at 15519. About 711 shares have advanced, 1075 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.

      Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto and HDFC.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      The Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking mixed global cues. Investors globally are awaiting a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.

      US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

    • June 22, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Even as US markets ended firm in overnight trades, weakness in most of the Asian indices could weigh on domestic benchmarks in early trades. On the other hand, Nifty’s technical charts suggest ‘Bullish Morning Star Candlestick Pattern’. 

      Nifty’s make-or break support for the day is seen at 15453 and then good support at the recent low of 15181 mark. We suspect Bank Nifty too is aiming for a significant rebound with the biggest support seen at 32155 mark. 

      Upside, however, may be capped on reports of fears that the global economy will slow dramatically amidst an aggressive tightening from major central banks across the globe to rein in record inflation that has rattled the sentiment.

    News

