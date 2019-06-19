Closing Bell: Nifty ends flat after a volatile day, Sensex gains 66 pts; Tata Steel surges 5%

Live now
Jun 19, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: Sensex finished higher, while Nifty flat in the volatile trade on June 19.
At close, the Sensex was up 66.40 points at 39112.74, while Nifty ended flat at 11691.50. About 703 shares have advanced, 1847 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, UPL, Adani Ports and Cipla were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Titan Company.
Among the sectors, except metal all other indices ended in the red led by pharma, infra, IT and auto.
IndoStar Capital Finance and ICICI Bank have entered into a sourcing and servicing arrangement to partner in extending credit to small and medium fleet owners to purchase used and new commercial vehicles across its 322 branches.
Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities:
Signs of capitulation in the Indian markets are visible today with across the board selling in high debt balance sheets. Today’s case is similar to traders in derivative segments wherein huge leverage hampers trading profits. Similarly, leveraged corporates are facing the same reality. No one makes money under a mountain of debt. Historically, such capitulation has signaled the end of bearish tendencies in the market. Nifty although may not reflect such a cycle, but small and mid-cap indices are revealing a clearer picture. Infact the small cap index has broken the Modi 2.0 gap area which is an ominous signal for the market.
Rajesh Exports bags export order: Rajesh Exports has bagged a prestigious order worth Rs 942 crore of designer range of jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by August 2019.
Gold Update: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as hopes of a resolution to the Sino-US trade spat and a dovish European Central Bank lifted riskier assets, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day.
D-Street Buzz: 500 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Tata Motors down 3%, YES Bank tumbles
The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 431 stocks advanced and 1329 declined while 337 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 636 stocks advanced, 1825 declined and 121 remained unchanged.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat to marginally higher in the afternoon trade.
The Sensex is up 15.00 points or 0.04% at 39061.34, and the Nifty down 16.40 points or 0.14% at 11675.10. About 592 shares have advanced, 1814 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
Goldman Sachs adds ITC & Avenue Supermarts to its shopping list; downgrades Dabur to sell
Goldman Sachs is of the view that the consumer sector has seen the most widespread deceleration in the last 10 years.
Satin Creditcare Network falls 3%: Satin Creditcare Network shares fell 3 percent on June 19 after promoter pledged its 1 percent equity stake on Tuesday.
Buzzing: Asian Oilfield Services shares climbed 8.4 percent after bagging two orders in Iraq.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has achieved yet another milestone in Bhutan with the successful commissioning of Unit-1 of the 4x84 MW Chhukha hydro electric project (HEP), following complete renovation and modernization (R&M) of the generator.
Shares of Hyderabad-based pharma company Granules India rallied 9.5 percent intraday after company's chairman expects pledge on shares to reduce in coming weeks.
'Nifty shouldn't go below 11,000 anytime soon; avoid debt funds for now'
Even from an FII point of view, the incremental flows may find favour in India than in China.
Blue Star bags order worth Rs 253 cr from Mumbai Metro Rail
J&K Bank's former Chairman Parvez Ahmad's residence is raided by Anti-corruption Bureau, reports CNBC-TV18.
Slideshow | Super six buy ideas from brokerages than can return 16-50%
Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages 16-50 percent potential upside
Buzzing: IRB Infrastructure Developers shares fell 14 percent to hit more than five-year low on June 19 after a media report indicated that there could be new operator for Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
L&T bags order: The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients in Sri Lanka and from within India.
Federal Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr through Basel III-compliant bonds
"The board of the bank has approved the issuance of 1,000 unsecured, listed, redeemable Basel III compliant tier II bonds having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating to Rs 500 crore (debentures), on a private placement basis," Federal Bank said in a BSE filing.
Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company, Thailand (PTL), a subsidiary of Polyplex Corporation in which company has 51 % stake in equity share capital, have decided to set up BOPP Film Line project with a capacity of 60,000 TPA, in Indonesia at an estimated cost of USD 48 million.
M&M announces price hike: Mahindra & Mahindra announced the price of its range of personal vehicles will increase by up to Rs 36,000 across models effective July 1, 2019.
CLSA on Bharat Forge: Global research firm CLSA maintained sell call on Bharat Forge and slashed price target to Rs 390 from Rs 420, implying 11 percent potential downside.
D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; Zee Ent jumps 2%, Jain Irrigation tanks
The top gainers from the NSE include Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are IOC, UPL, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL and Wipro.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continue to trade strong on June 19 with Nifty around 11,750.
At 11:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 261.28 points or 0.67% at 39307.62, and the Nifty up 66.50 points or 0.57% at 11758.00.
Jain Irrigation plunges 20%: Jain Irrigation Systems shares crashed 20 percent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 21.95 on June 19 after India Ratings cut its long term issuer rating.
Rupee trades higher: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise at 69.61 per dollar against previous close 69.70.