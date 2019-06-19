Closing Bell: Nifty ends flat after a volatile day, Sensex gains 66 pts; Tata Steel surges 5%

Market Close: Sensex finished higher, while Nifty flat in the volatile trade on June 19.

At close, the Sensex was up 66.40 points at 39112.74, while Nifty ended flat at 11691.50. About 703 shares have advanced, 1847 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, UPL, Adani Ports and Cipla were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Titan Company.

Among the sectors, except metal all other indices ended in the red led by pharma, infra, IT and auto.