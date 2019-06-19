D-Street Buzz: 500 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Tata Motors down 3%, YES Bank tumbles

The Indian stock market has erased all the morning gains and have slipped in the red with Nifty down 16 points and is trading at 11,675 mark while the Sensex is marginally up 8 points and is trading at 39,054 level.

Nifty Auto is down a percent dragged by Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor Company, Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra among others.

Metal stocks continues to drag led by JSPL, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Vedanta, NALCO and Jindal Stainless.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Piramal Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.

Nifty Realty is trading in the green led by gains from Oberoi Realty, DLF, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Biocon, Oberoi Realty, Cholamandalam Investment, 3M India and Voltas while the top losers are Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, Wockhardt and Adani Transmission.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are RSWM, Hubtown, Tanla Solutions, LEEL Electricals and Waterbase while the top losers are Jain Irrigation Systems, Jet Airways, Reliance Naval and HDIL.

India VIX is up 2.67 percent and is trading at 14.99 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and NTPC while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, UPL, Adani Ports and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.

500 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Naval, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, IRB Infra, HDIL, Reliance Power, JP Associates, Kwality, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power, Manpasand Beverages, McLeod Russel, Mercator, Arvind, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Communications, Glenmark Pharma and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 431 stocks advanced and 1329 declined while 337 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 636 stocks advanced, 1825 declined and 121 remained unchanged.