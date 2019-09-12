Market Live: Sensex opens 100 pts higher, Nifty above 11,050; ICICI Bank leads

Govt should bring trade margin rationalisation for medical devices sector: CII

The medical devices sector wants the government to bring in the trade margin rationalisation for its products, as the industry also looks for a single regulatory authority, according to the medical technology division of the CII.

"We want sanity in trade margins for the medical devices sector, which should be between 40 to 60 per cent for the entire supply chain, that is from the first point of sale to the end user," CII Medical Technology Division Chairman Himanshu Baid told reporters on Wednesday here.