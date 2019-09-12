Market Live: Sensex opens 100 pts higher, Nifty above 11,050; ICICI Bank leads

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 12, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Opening
Block Deal
50 lakh shares of Apollo Hospitals traded in NSE block window at Rs 1,482 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.43 against the US dollar, up 22 paise compared to Wednesday's close of 71.65.
Gainers and Losers
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened higher with the Sensex rising 100.44 points to 37,371.26 and the Nifty50 climbing 27.80 points to 11,063.50.
Govt should bring trade margin rationalisation for medical devices sector: CII
The medical devices sector wants the government to bring in the trade margin rationalisation for its products, as the industry also looks for a single regulatory authority, according to the medical technology division of the CII.
"We want sanity in trade margins for the medical devices sector, which should be between 40 to 60 per cent for the entire supply chain, that is from the first point of sale to the end user," CII Medical Technology Division Chairman Himanshu Baid told reporters on Wednesday here.
Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening higher; Eicher, Ujjivan top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 37 points gain or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,074-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Govt ask banks to approach NCLT as last resort
The government asked banks to put in all efforts to resolve bad loans themselves and approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) only in the absence of any alternative.
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said NCLT route should not be used by bankers to resolving stressed accounts on a daily basis.
"I would request bankers to try and resolve stressed assets in the right earnest and refer cases to NCLT only if satisfied resolution outside the NCLT process is not available," Thakur said at the 72nd annual general meeting of Indian Banks' Association (IBA).
Schneider Electric hopes to complete Rs 14,000 cr L&T deal by early 2020
Schneider Electric expects to complete the Rs 14,000 crore acquisition of Larsen & Toubro's electrical and automation business by early 2020, its India head Anil Chaudhry said on September 11.
In May last year, Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation, together with Singapore's state investment firm Temasek Holdings had announced an all-cash buyout of L&T's electrical and automation business.
"We expect the deal to close in the next few months... maybe end of the year or early next year," said Chaudhry, zone president and managing director of Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd.
Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Labs, Titan, L&T Finance, SBI Life, Reliance Nippon, Alkem Labs, Khadim
Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T Finance Holdings, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Nippon, Alkem Labs, Khadim India, Apollo Hsopitals, Kridhan Infra and Andhra Bank are the stocks which are in news today.
SBI to raise Rs 3,465 cr by selling up to 4.5% in SBI Life
SBI said it will raise up to Rs 3,465 crore by offloading up to 4.5 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance Co to bring down the promoter shareholding as per regulatory norms. The share sale process consists of a base issue of selling up to 3.5 percent with an option to additionally sell up to 1 percent of the total issued and paid up equity share of SBI Life.
The floor price for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 770 per equity share.