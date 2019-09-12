App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma up 2% each; Tata Motors slips further, Airtel drags

From the infra space, the Bharti Airtel shed 2 percent followed by GMR Infra, NHPC, Power Grid, Reliance Power, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Infratel.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to consolidate ahead of ECB meet with Sensex down 53 points at 37,217 mark while the Nifty shed 23 points and is trading at 11,012 level.

The auto index continues to drag led by Tata Motors which fell close to 4 percent after slump in global sales. The other losers included Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors DVR, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Bosch and Bharat Forge.

Following rise in rupee against the US dollar, IT stocks are under pressure. The top losers included Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Wipro, Mindtree, Infosys and HCL Tech.

Nifty Energy is down a percent dragged by GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Power Grid.

From the pharma space, the top gainers included Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, Lupin and Cadila Healthcare.

Bank Nifty continues to trade in the green led by ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

India VIX is down 2.47 percent and is trading at 14.99.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Hindalco Industries while the top losers are YES Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Among the Nifty50 names, 15 stocks advanced while 35 declined.

Interglobe Aviation jumped over 3 percent along with Vinati Organics hit new 52- week high on the NSE.

118 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Kwality, Eveready Industries, Manpasand Beverages and Ajcon Global.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

