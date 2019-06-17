Market Live: Indices at day's low as Sensex plunges 350 pts on trade war fears, Nifty near 11,700

Live now
Jun 17, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
USFDA issues 2 observations to Caplin Point:
Elecon Engineering gains 3%:
Rupee Update:
Reliance Infrastructure hits 52-week low:
Laurus Labs gains 3%:
BHEL wins Rs 800 crore orders:
Gold Update:
Market Update:
Shriram Transport tanks 6%:
Dollar Update:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends lower on Friday:
Asian markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Divis Laboratories rises 3%: Divis Laboratories shares climbed 3.6 percent on June 17 after the US health regulator concluded inspection of Andhra Pradesh unit with zero observation.
Varun Beverages approves bonus issue: The company board recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 equity share for every 2 equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.
Buzzing: Aster DM Healthcare shares gained 7 percent on June 17 after ICRA revised rating for the company's total credit facility of Rs 168 crore.
Airtel Africa expects London IPO to be priced between 80-100 pence share
Airtel Africa Ltd, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Monday set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its planned initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.
Market Update: Indian indices slipped further in the afternoon trade with Sensex shed 300 points.
At 12:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 298.79 points or 0.76% at 39153.28, and the Nifty down 96.90 points or 0.82% at 11726.40. About 576 shares have advanced, 1577 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
USFDA issues 2 observations to Caplin Point: Caplin Steriles, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, announces that USFDA has completed inspection of its Sterile Injectable site at Gummidipoondi between 6 and 14 June, 2019 and issued two observations.
'Sticking to largecaps safer than betting on midcaps till Budget'
The major trend is bullish and the minor trend for Nifty is sideways.
Buzzing: Relaxo Footwears shares rallied 11 percent on June 17 after announcement of record date for bonus issue.
Elecon Engineering gains 3%: The company has been awarded a prestigious order from Bharat Heavy Electricals for Supply & Erection of Stacker cum Reclaimer machines at its Udangudi STPP site, Thoothukudi District, Tamil Nadu worth Rs 79.12 crore.
Metals, healthcare, infra among 6 sectors trading at discount; time to cherry pick?
Conversely, nine sectors are trading at a premium compared to their long-term averages. They are auto, banks, NBFC, cement, consumer, retail and IT, among others
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.79 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.80.
Reliance Infrastructure hits 52-week low: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure shed 11 percent on June 17 as company's Q4 consolidated net loss was at Rs 3,301 crore versus profit of Rs 133 crore.
Fed likely to resist pressure to cut US rates this week
New economic projections that will accompany the U.S. central bank's policy statement on Wednesday will provide the most direct insight yet into how deeply policymakers have been influenced by the US-China trade war, Trump's insistence on lower interest rates, and recent weaker economic data.
Buzzing: Laurus Labs shares gained 3.6 percent on June 17 after the company said there were no data integrity issues during inspection of Visakhapatnam units by the US health regulator.
BHEL wins Rs 800 crore orders: Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL) Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) portfolio has surpassed 1 GW with the company winning two EPC orders for setting up SPV plants with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW.
Market Outlook
Jayant Manglik, President at Religare Broking said it expects volatility to continue this week as participants will be reacting list of events on both domestic and global front.
"First, they will be eyeing the US FOMC meet scheduled on June 18-19. Besides, US-China trade negotiations and other geopolitical matters will be on their radar. On local front, they’ll be closely watching the progress of monsoon and the GST council meet scheduled on June 20," it added.
Hexaware Technologies Rallies
Hexaware Technologies shares gained 2.6 percent intraday as Japanese brokerage Nomura upgraded to neutral from reduce after acquisition of Mobiquity.
The sharp fall in stock price in last nine-month was major reason for upgrade by research house which also increased price target to Rs 340 from Rs 325 earlier.
Buzzing: ITC shares fell after global brokerage house CLSA slashed price target on lower cigarette multiple.
Gold Update: Gold prices on Monday edged away from a 14-month peak hit in the previous session, with the dollar gaining after encouraging US retail sales data tempered fears about a sharp downturn in the world's largest economy.
'If Nifty holds 11,780, bounceback towards 12,050 possible'
Nifty is trading above its major simple moving averages, which are rising and are placed around 11,680 that suggest a strong uptrend will unfold in mid-term
Market Update: Benchmark indices extends the losses with Nifty around 11,750 level.
At 10:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 189.48 points at 39,262.59, while Nifty is down 63.10 points at 11,760.20. About 515 shares have advanced, 1075 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.
'Upside for Nifty capped at 12,000; deploy Call Butterfly Spread'
On a week-on-week basis, OI activity is not too emphatic to signify any alteration to original Long-Long Unwinding structure, with heavy PE OI at 11,800 that could act as possible support
Buzzing: Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation fell 6.5 percent on June 17 after about 10 percent equity changed hands via block deals in early trade on the NSE.
Dollar Update: The dollar hovered near a two-week high early on Monday, as strong US retail sales data tempered some of the fears about a sharp downturn in the world’s largest economy.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will take all actions necessary to guarantee safe navigation in the Middle East, as tensions mounted following attacks on tankers last week.
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on June 17 with Nifty around 11,800 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 47.78 points or 0.12% at 39404.29, and the Nifty down 22.90 points or 0.19% at 11800.40. About 298 shares have advanced, 490 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.
Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints, L&T, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, M&M are some of the major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Shriram Transport, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Among the sectors, except infra, all other sectoral indices are trading lower.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.80 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.80.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on June 17.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 53.67 points or 0.14% at 39505.74, and the Nifty up 58.60 points or 0.50% at 11881.90.