D-Street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; metals extend loses, VIX spikes

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and the Sensex have extended the morning loses with Nifty down 124 points and is trading at 11,698 while the Sensex shed 409 points and is trading at 39,042 level.

Nifty Metal is down close to 3 percent dragged by Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Vedanta and Jindal Stainless.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are HPCL, Reliance Industries, GAIL India, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

India VIX jumped 5.76 percent at 14.70 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include YES Bank, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Infosys and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Reliance Industries.

352 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Kwality, Sintex Industries, Jain Irrigation, Reliance Naval, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Unitech, JP Associates, Eros Media, Aban Offshore, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Reliance Communications, Bombay Burmah Trading, Emami, Cyient and Hindustan Zinc among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 383 stocks advanced and 1393 declined while 336 remained unchanged on the NSE.