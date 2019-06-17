App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; metals extend loses, VIX spikes

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 383 stocks advanced and 1393 declined while 336 remained unchanged on the NSE.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and the Sensex have extended the morning loses with Nifty down 124 points and is trading at 11,698 while the Sensex shed 409 points and is trading at 39,042 level.

Nifty Metal is down close to 3 percent dragged by Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Vedanta and Jindal Stainless.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are HPCL, Reliance Industries, GAIL India, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

Close

India VIX jumped 5.76 percent at 14.70 levels.

related news

The top gainers from the NSE include YES Bank, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Infosys and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Axis Bank and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Reliance Industries.

352 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Kwality, Sintex Industries, Jain Irrigation, Reliance Naval, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Unitech, JP Associates, Eros Media, Aban Offshore, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Reliance Communications, Bombay Burmah Trading, Emami, Cyient and Hindustan Zinc among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 383 stocks advanced and 1393 declined while 336 remained unchanged on the NSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.