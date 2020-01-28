Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty around 12,150; IndiGo, HDFC, United Spirits in focus

Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the Indian indices on January 28.

The Sensex is up 73.80 points or 0.18% at 41228.92, and the Nifty up 9 points or 0.07% at 12128. About 561 shares have advanced, 205 shares declined, and 26 shares are unchanged.

HDFC, United Spirit, Interglobe Aviation, Tata Motors, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL and SBI are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Britannia Industries and Bharti Airtel.