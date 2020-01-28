App
Time to reset economy

Jan 28, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty around 12,150; IndiGo, HDFC, United Spirits in focus

Buying is seen in the selected auto, bank and pharma names, while metal and energy stocks are trading lower.

