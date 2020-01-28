Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty around 12,150; IndiGo, HDFC, United Spirits in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 28, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
HDFC gains 2% post Q3 numbers:
Interglobe Aviation rises 3% post Q3 show:
Rupee OPens:
Oil falls:
US Markets:
Maruti Suzkuki may report today double-digit growth in Q3 earnings
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki, on January 28, is expected to report double-digit growth in profit, revenue and operating income YoY for the quarter ended December 2019.
HDFC gains 2% post Q3 numbers: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price added nearly 2 percent on Januaty 28 after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended December 2019. The company registered a whopping 296 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 8,372.5 crore in Q3FY20.
Interglobe Aviation rises 3% post Q3 show: Interglobe Aviation share price rose 3 percent on January 28 after company reported massive jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 2019. It has posted 167.8 percent surge in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 496 crore against Rs 185.2 crore in a year ago period.
ITI FPO subscribed 9%, retail category subscription at 50% on Day 2
The State-owned telecommunications technology company, ITI (Indian Telephone Industries) was subscribed 9 percent on January 27, the second day of bidding.
Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the Indian indices on January 28.
The Sensex is up 73.80 points or 0.18% at 41228.92, and the Nifty up 9 points or 0.07% at 12128. About 561 shares have advanced, 205 shares declined, and 26 shares are unchanged.
HDFC, United Spirit, Interglobe Aviation, Tata Motors, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL and SBI are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Britannia Industries and Bharti Airtel.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala under SEBI scanner over insider trading in Aptech: Report
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is under the scanner of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over alleged insider trading in Aptech shares.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 71.37 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.44.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 178.06 points or 0.43% at 41333.18, and the Nifty up 70.80 points or 0.58% at 12189.80.