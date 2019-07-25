Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty below 11,300; PSU banks under pressure

Live now
Jul 25, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Update:
Caplin Point Laboratories gets establishment inspection report:
Canara Bank slips 4%:
Rupee trades flat:
Sensex off day's high
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Asian markets trade cautious:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
LIC Housing Finance makes interest payment of Rs 46.75 crore on non-convertible debt securities on July 24.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased most of its gains with Nifty below 11,300 level ahead of July F&O expiry.
The Sensex is up 26.02 points at 37873.67, and the Nifty is up 7 points at 11278.30. About 974 shares have advanced, 1029 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Caplin Point Laboratories gets establishment inspection report: Caplin Steriles, a wholly owned subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories, has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA for the recently concluded inspection in June 2019.
The top gainers from NSE include Cipla, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are Coal India, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel.
Canara Bank slips 4%: Shares of Canara Bank shed 4 percent on July 25 as research house Morgan Stanley remained underweight on stock with a target of Rs 220 per share.
The company reported a 17 percent year-on-year growth in June quarter profit on lower provisions, with improvement in asset quality on sequentially.
Nucleus Software announces the launch of the latest version of its transaction banking solution FinnAxia 6.5.
If the RBI does cut rates next month, it will be the most aggressive amongst dovish central banks in Asia.
Rupee trades flat: The Indian rupee is trading flat at 68.99 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 68.98.
Brij Mohan Soni has resigned from the post of chief financial officer of Electrosteel Castings with effect from July 24, 2019.