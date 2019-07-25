App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 400 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Tata Motors, Bajaj twins fall 3-4%

755 stocks advanced and 1000 declined while 346 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1004 stocks advanced, 1381 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the green with Nifty up 5 points at 11,275 while the Sensex added 45 points and is trading at 37,892 level.

A 14:55 hrs, Nifty Energy is down over 1.5 percent dragged by HPCL which shed over 4 percent followed by BPCL and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks continue to drag, the top losers are JSW Steel, NALCO, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, Coal India, JSPL and NMDC.

Close

However Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up over a percent led by Cipla, Lupin, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

related news

From the media space, the top gainers are Zee Entertainment, DEN Networks, Jagran Prakashan and Sun TV Network.

India VIX is marginally down 0.47 percent and is trading at 12.70 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Vedanta, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma while the top losers are Tata Motors, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks are Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

442 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including GE T&D India, Future Consumer, Duke Offshore, McLeod Russel, Lumax Auto Tech, Opto Circuits, Automotive Axle, Shoppers Stop, Tata Elxsi, Tata Sponge Iron, Reliance Naval, Titagarh Wagons, Andhra Cements, Bajaj Corp, M&M, Tata Steel and Force Motors among others.

755 stocks advanced and 1000 declined while 346 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1004 stocks advanced, 1381 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.