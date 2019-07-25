D-Street Buzz: Over 400 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Tata Motors, Bajaj twins fall 3-4%

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the green with Nifty up 5 points at 11,275 while the Sensex added 45 points and is trading at 37,892 level.

A 14:55 hrs, Nifty Energy is down over 1.5 percent dragged by HPCL which shed over 4 percent followed by BPCL and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks continue to drag, the top losers are JSW Steel, NALCO, Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, Coal India, JSPL and NMDC.

However Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up over a percent led by Cipla, Lupin, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

From the media space, the top gainers are Zee Entertainment, DEN Networks, Jagran Prakashan and Sun TV Network.

India VIX is marginally down 0.47 percent and is trading at 12.70 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Vedanta, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma while the top losers are Tata Motors, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel.

The most active stocks are Shriram Transport Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

442 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including GE T&D India, Future Consumer, Duke Offshore, McLeod Russel, Lumax Auto Tech, Opto Circuits, Automotive Axle, Shoppers Stop, Tata Elxsi, Tata Sponge Iron, Reliance Naval, Titagarh Wagons, Andhra Cements, Bajaj Corp, M&M, Tata Steel and Force Motors among others.

755 stocks advanced and 1000 declined while 346 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1004 stocks advanced, 1381 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

