Market Headstart | Info Edge, Muthoot and 3 other stocks moved to largecap category

The Indian equity market is likely to trade in a range this week amid escalating tension between the US and Iran.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a loss of 55.5 points, or 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,193-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

BSE Sensex ended the last session of the week gone by lower by 162 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 41,464.61, while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled with a loss of 56 points, or 45 percent, at 12,226.65.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.18 percent, while the Nifty50 was down by 0.27 percent for the week ended January 3 compared to the 1.2 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and over 3 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in the same period.

Benchmark indices witnessed a knee-jerk reaction after the United States of America's airstrike in Iraq, which killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and fuelled risk-off sentiment.

Reacting to the news, the crude oil prices rose by about $3/bbl, and the Rupee plunged 0.54 percent against the US Dollar, Reuters reported.

As many as 146 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 10-40 percent in five trading sessions. These include Monnet Ispat, Indiabulls Real Estate, Suzlon Energy, VA Tech Wabag, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure.

In the Midcap space, four stocks rose over 10 percent, including PNB Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, SAIL, and KIOCL.

The Indian rupee on Friday closed at a six week low against the US dollar following a spike in international crude oil prices. The domestic currency ended at 71.81 per dollar, a level last seen on November 20.