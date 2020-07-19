App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q1 profit jumps 300%; board approves rights issue

On July 18, the board approved the rights issue instrument for a total number of equity shares and issue size of 61,77,64,960, fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,089 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on July 18 approved the conditions of an earlier-approved rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each.

The board of the company, on June 1, 2020, had approved fundraising by the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,500 crore, through a rights issue of its equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each.

On July 18, the board approved the rights issue instrument for a total number of equity shares and issue size of 61,77,64,960, fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,089 crore.

Close

The issue has been fixed as Rs 50 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 48 per fully paid-up equity share. The entire issue price will be payable at the time of making the application in the issue, the company said.

related news

The issue opening date is July 28, 2020, and the closing date is August 11, 2020.

The board has fixed the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the company who will be eligible to receive rights entitlements in the issue, as of July 23, 2020.

The company has fixed the rights entitlement ratio as one fully paid-up equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company, as on the record date.

The outstanding equity shares before and after the issue is 61,77,64,960 and 1,23,55,29,920, respectively, said the company.

Separately, the company reported on July 18 that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 432 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 108 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of 300 percent over the same period the previous year.

Total consolidated income increased by 8 percent at Rs 3,069 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 2,838 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The standalone assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 81,436 crore as on June 30, 2020, as against Rs 71,406 crore as on corresponding reporting date last year, registering a growth of 14 percent, the company said.

"The company, in order to cover the contingencies that may arise due to the COVID–19 pandemic, had incorporated the management overlays to reflect deterioration in the macro-economic outlook in the impairment loss allowance and accordingly considered an additional charge of Rs 477 crore (pre-tax) in the standalone financial statements and Rs 664 crore (pre-tax) in the consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 30 June 2020," M&M Financial said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 11:39 am

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.