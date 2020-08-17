172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|lt-finance-exits-cg-power-indusind-bank-offloads-2-1-stake-in-mcleod-russel-5719331.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance exits CG Power, IndusInd Bank offloads 2.1% stake in Mcleod Russel

L&T Finance exited CG Power, erstwhile Crompton Greaves, which manufactures power transformers and reactors.

L&T Finance, the non-banking finance company owned by L&T group, exited CG Power and Industrial Solutions by selling its balance stake via open market transactions on August 17.

It sold 1,13,06,222 equity shares in CG Power at Rs 13.94 per share on the NSE and 4,12,93,778 shares at Rs 13.97 per share on the BSE, bulk deals data available on exchanges showed. The total shares sold stood at 5.26 lakh, or 8.4 percent, of CG Power's total paid-up equity capital.

The NBFC also offloaded 1 crore shares in the company at Rs 13.53 per share on August 14. With these transactions, L&T Finance exited CG Power, erstwhile Crompton Greaves, which manufactures power transformers and reactors.

Singularity Holdings acquired 35 lakh shares in CG Power at Rs 13.95 per share on the NSE and Blue Diamond Properties bought 4,12,93,778 shares at Rs 13.97 per share on the BSE.

Among other deals, private sector lender IndusInd Bank sold 22 lakh shares in McLeod Russel India, the tea producer, (representing 2.1 percent of its the total paid-up equity) at Rs 17.78 per share. Investor Manju Gaggar sold 9 lakh shares at the same price. Niraj Rajnikant Shah acquired 12,12,620 shares at the same price.

In Satin Creditcare Network RE, where trading began on August 12, Trishashna Holdings & Investments bought 1,90,842 Rights Entitlement shares in the company at Rs 20.15 per share. Linkage Securities net sold 1,47,800 RE shares at Rs 20.2 per share.

Aspire Emerging Fund sold 75,000 shares in Rushil Decor at Rs 105 per share.

Sanjay R Chowdhari offloaded 2.4 lakh shares in Supreme Engineering at Rs 16.53 per share.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 07:46 pm

