you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail podcast | Wow Momo may cut jobs in September, business still not back to pre-Covid level: Sagar Daryani

Wow Momo which so far avoided laying off employees also now will have to give in to the pressure.

Moneycontrol News

Even as restaurants are trying to get back into action post the pandemic, not many see it as a viable option. According to multiple reports, almost 25% restaurants and eateries may never open up due to lack of required business and volume.

Quick service restaurant chain Wow Momo which so far avoided laying off employees also now will have to give in to the pressure.

In this episode of Setting Sail, Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Sagar Daryani, founder and CEO of Tiger Global-backed Wow Momo on how the food and beverages industry is gearing up to survive in the current scenario. Curated menu for work from home executives, extension of the business in the essentials category are some of the many initiatives.

Tune in to the Setting Sail podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 06:18 pm

