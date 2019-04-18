Jet Airways nosedives 28% after being resilient for 6 months

The stock of Jet Airways registered its steepest fall since its listing as it nosedived more than 28 percent intraday on April 18. The beleaguered airline's stock had remained resilient for the past six months despite all the negative news revolving around its operations.

The stock touched a low of Rs 174.30 on BSE, down 27.93 percent from its previous close. At 1109 hrs, it was trading at a paltry 6.9 percent above its 52-week low of Rs 163.

So what was the last straw that broke the camel's back?

The reluctance of SBI-led consortium of lenders to release interim funding of Rs 1,000 crore left the ailing carrier cash-strapped with no funds for fuel and most critical operations. The stock also started to react negatively on April 16.

The investors gave up on the stock and it started falling when reports emerged that founder Naresh Goyal is re-entering the bidding process for the airline.

Even as Goyal quit the race, lenders refused to release funds, which sent the stock down.

With one foot already in the grave, Jet's next destination appears to be the bankruptcy court.

The carrier currently has accrued debt of over Rs 8,000 crore and its only hope of survival is a buyout.

The lenders are hopeful that a new investor will bring the airline out of its woes.

Also read: Jet Airways timeline: When and what happened so far

"It is a wake-up call for the aviation authorities to seriously ponder as to why India is emerging as a treacherous graveyard for Indian carriers. It is a reflection not only on the sub-optimal management of the operations by the owners of these carriers but also of the sheer neglect by the aviation mandarins of incessant pleas from the industry to introduce sensible & reasonable taxation & tariff policies as well as other expenses charged by the airports," said Ajay Bodke, CEO, PMS Prabhudas Lilladher.

Jet Airways listed on exchanges on March 14, 2005, with an issue price of Rs 1,100 per share. It was the pioneer among private sector full-service carriers in India and consistently figured among the most-loved airlines for its warm hospitality and stellar service standards.