Investors richer by over Rs 5.17 lakh crore in two days of market rally

Following the two-day rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 5,17,836.87 crore to reach its lifetime high of Rs 2,64,78,332.22 crore at close of trade on Tuesday.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
 
 
Investors have gained over Rs 5.17 lakh crore in two days of equity rally, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surging to an all-time high on Tuesday.

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 59,744.88 on Tuesday. The BSE benchmark had jumped 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent on Monday.

Following the two-day rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 5,17,836.87 crore to reach its lifetime high of Rs 2,64,78,332.22 crore at close of trade on Tuesday.

"Indian equities opened with negative bias but regained its momentum in second half to edge higher as broad based buying was seen in market ahead of September quarter earnings," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest gainer among the 30-share companies pack, jumping 4.60 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and Titan.

In contrast, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, ITC and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed up to 0.54 per cent.

"The market remained optimistic ahead of the start of the earnings season even as global cues were not supportive," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
PTI
Tags: #BSE Sensex #Business #IndusInd Bank #Market news #Reliance Industries
first published: Oct 5, 2021 07:33 pm

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.