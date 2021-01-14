MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

IIFL Securities buys back 1.76% shares; SBI MF acquires 3.88% stake in Ahluwalia Contracts

SBI Large and Midcap Fund already held 1.85 percent stake in Ahluwalia Contracts as of December 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2021 / 09:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IIFL Securities, one of the largest independent full-service retail and institutional broking houses, has acquired 1.76 percent equity stake of itself via an open market transaction on January 14.

The promoter and promoter group already had 29.77 percent shareholding in IIFL as of September 2020. The December quarter shareholding pattern is yet to be announced.

IIFL Securities has bought 56,51,151 equity shares of the company itself (representing 1.76 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 52.74 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.

However, Bennett Coleman & Co sold 27,40,000 shares in IIFL Securities at Rs 52.73 per share and Parajia Bharat Himatlal sold 26,48,140 shares at Rs 52.77 per share. Parajia Bharat Himatlal held 4.76 percent (or 1.52 crore shares) stake in the company as of September 2020.

Among other deals, SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 26 lakh shares in Ahluwalia Contracts (representing 3.88 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 265 per share on the NSE. SBI Large & Midcap Fund already held 1.85 percent stake in the company as of December 2020.

Close

Related stories

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund acquired 5,94,373 equity shares in the company at Rs 265 per share, but DSP Mutual Fund sold 32,68,108 shares at Rs 265.11 per share. Hence the net selling by the fund house was 26,73,735 equity shares in the company via bulk deals on the NSE. DS Equity and Bond Fund already had 9.46 percent shareholding in the company as of December 2020.

Navodya Enterprises bought 15,46,500 shares in JK Tyre & Industries at Rs 87.27 per share on the NSE, while Ascent India Fund III sold 40 lakh shares in SeQuent Scientific at Rs 200 per share on the BSE.

Image41412021
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Securities
first published: Jan 14, 2021 09:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.