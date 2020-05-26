ICICIdirect handpicks 7 stocks that could be leaders in the next bull run; do you own any?

Picking stocks in a volatile market is tough, but history tells us that investors have created wealth mostly in adverse times. And, the year 2020 is no different as many stocks are trading near their multi-year lows.

“There are always opportunities in every adversity which exhibit bull moves even in a rough environment. We believe in the current uncertain scenario, when many stocks are at multi-year lows and finding opportunities is challenging have typically led the foundation for change in sectoral leadership,” ICICIdirect said in a report.

ICICIdirect shortlisted resilient companies based on the technical framework and are supported by a reasonable business model with decent management pedigree that is being favoured by the market in the current environment and is likely to generate above-normal returns for investors in years to come.

The study reveals that Pharma, Chemical, IT, Insurance are some of the sectors which may assume leadership role over the coming years.

The domestic brokerage firm shortlisted 7 stocks that could give 19-24 percent returns in the next 1 year - Britannia Industries, Sanofi India, L&T Infotech, Syngene International, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Navin Fluorine, and India Cements.