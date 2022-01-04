MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Bet on Ramco Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Ingersoll Rand for healthy short-term returns

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities believes that the short-term trend will remain bullish till the Nifty is trading above 17,200 levels

Nandish Shah
January 04, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah, Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities

Nifty50 surged 272 points or 1.6 percent on the first day of the New Year to close at 17,626 levels on January 3. The intermediate trend turned bullish as the Nifty broke out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of October 19 and November 15. The Nifty last week surpassed the crucial resistances of 50 and 100-day EMA (exponential moving average) which gives further evidence of an uptrend. Short-term indicators and oscillators like DMI (directional movement index), RSI (relative strength index) and MFI (money flow index) have been showing strength in the Nifty uptrend.

In the Index Futures segment, FIIs have been creating fresh longs, where their net long to short ratio is above two. In other words, out of their total positions in the Index Futures, 70 percent is on the long side, while 30 percent is on the short side.

In the Option segment, we have seen aggressive Put writing at 17,200-17,300 levels. This level also coincides with the 20-day EMA which is placed at 17,237-odd levels. Therefore, we believe that the short-term trend will remain bullish till the Nifty is trading above 17,200.

Close

Related stories

Next upside targets for the Nifty is seen around 17,805, followed by 18,000 levels. Longs should be protected with trailing stop-loss of 17,200 in the Nifty.

Here are three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

Ramco Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 268.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 253 | Target: Rs 295 | Return: 10 percent

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closed at highest level since November 17. Short-term trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its all-important short-term moving averages.

Daily RSI and MFI has shown trend line breakout, which is a bullish development for the short term. Plus, DI (directional indicator) is placed above the Minus DI, while the ADX (average directional index) line has started sloping upwards, indicating that the stock is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.

Image4312022

Suprajit Engineering: Buy | LTP: Rs 454.05 | Stop-Loss: Rs 430 | Target: Rs 490 | Return: 8 percent

The stock price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, adjoining the highs of November 16 and December 29. Primary trend of the stock remains positive as it is trading above its 100 and 200-day EMA.

Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock. Plus, DI is placed above the Minus DI while ADX line has started sloping upwards, indicating stock is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.

Image5312022

Ingersoll Rand: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,240.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,150 | Target: Rs 1,400 | Return: 13 percent

The stock price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, adjoining the highs of November 17 and December 8. The stock price is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly charts.

The primary trend of the stock remains positive as it trades above its important moving averages. Oscillators like RSI and MFI is placed above 60 and rising upwards indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Image6312022

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Nandish Shah
Tags: #Hot Stocks #Hot Stocks Podcast #Ingersoll Rand #Podcast #Ramco Industries #Stocks Views #Suprajit Engineering #Technicals
first published: Jan 4, 2022 07:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.