MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Amrutanjan Health Care, Godrej Properties, Indian Hotels Company can give up to 18% return in short term

The market is expected to remain volatile as the September series expiry draws near but the bias should remain in favour of bulls in the upcoming sessions, says said Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities

Shitij Gandhi
September 22, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls made a strong comeback on September 21, as the Indian market recovered sharply from lower levels to end the day on a positive note.

The Nifty reclaimed 17,500, while the Bank Nifty, too, closed above the key psychological level of 37,000. IT, metal and realty stocks supported the up move in the market along with the Bajaj twins.

On the derivative front, a tug of war was seen between Call and Put writers at 17,500 strike. On the higher side, 17,700 would now act as strong resistance, while 17,400-17,250 is likely to act as a strong support zone.

We expect the market to remain volatile as we are approaching the expiry of the September series. However, bias should favour bulls in the upcoming sessions and any dip in prices should be used to create long positions.

Here are three buy calls for the next two-three weeks:

Close

Related stories

Amrutanjan Health Care | LTP: Rs 849.85 | Target price: Rs 1,000 | Stop loss: Rs 750 | Upside: 18%

This stock has made its 52-week high of Rs 883. For the last four months, it has been consolidating in the Rs 650-750 range, with prices holding above their short and long-term moving averages on daily and weekly charts.

This week, we have observed a fresh breakout in the prices after a prolonged consolidation phase. Sudden spurt in volumes, along with price breakout, suggests the trend is likely to favour bulls in the coming sessions as well.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 840-850 for an upside target of Rs 1,000.

Godrej Properties | LTP: Rs 1,723.65 | Target price: Rs 1,960 | Stop loss: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 14%

This stock has maintained its uptrend and can be seen trading in a rising channel with the formation of higher high and higher bottom patterns on daily and weekly charts.

It has given a breakout above the inverted head and shoulder pattern after taking support at its 100-day exponential moving average on the daily interval.

The breakout is observed with higher volumes, which suggest a long build-up in prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,700-1,725 for an upside target of Rs 1,960, with a stop loss below Rs 1,550.

The Indian Hotels Company | LTP: Rs 164.40 | Target price: Rs 188 | Stop loss: Rs 145 | Upside: 14%

This week, the stock has given a breakout with massive volumes and tested its 52-week high as well.

On the technical front, this stock can be seen trading in a rising channel with the formation of the higher high and higher bottom patterns.

Besides, this stock is well-placed above its short and long-term moving averages on daily and weekly intervals.

The price-volume action with breakout suggests the next up-move in prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 160-165 for an upside target of Rs 188 with a stop loss below Rs 145.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Shitij Gandhi is a senior technical analyst at SMC Global Securities
Tags: #Hot Stocks #markets #Nifty #Podcast #Stocks Views
first published: Sep 22, 2021 07:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.