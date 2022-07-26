English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hiren Ved says market correction is over, is bullish on this banking stock

    Alchemy Capital Management Chief Investment Officer says the banking space pecking order has changed from what it was before the coronavirus outbreak

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hren Ved, Chief Investment Officer, Alchemy Capital Management, thinks the correction seen in the May-June period is over and Indian companies seem to have done well on the earnings front despite the odds.

    “We are constructive about the market. The single reason for that is despite macro headwinds, earnings in India have held up reasonably well. For the next two years, Nifty can still deliver mid-teen earnings growth. That is the reason Indian markets have been fairly resilient,” he told CNBC-TV18 on July 26.

    The biggest driver of the market over the last month has been a rally in banking and financial services stocks. They have a large weight—40 percent—in the Nifty as well as the Sensex. After months of sluggishness, these stocks have finally seen some buying, pushing up the indices.

    The Nifty has rallied nearly 9 percent since hitting lows in June. The Nifty Bank index is up 14 percent from its 52-week low hit in June 2022.

    “Financials should lead the market hereon. Credit growth has moved up sharply. Net interest margins are expanding for most of the banks,” said Ved, adding the largest delta of earnings within Nifty would be in that space.

    Close

    Related stories

    He said that going deeper into the banking space, the pecking order was changing from what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Even within the banking space, leadership is clearly changing. ICICI Bank clearly leads both HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank–both in terms of consistency of performance across parameters and growth,” Ved said.

    His thoughts echo those of several analysts who believe ICICI Bank is the best investment in the banking space. The stock is one of the few stocks on which every analyst has a “buy” rating, as per Bloomberg data.

    Says no to Tata Steel

    Tata Steel beat analyst expectations in its earnings announcement on July 25 but Ved is not a fan of such stocks. It is difficult to make money from cyclical names in the long term, he said.

    “There are better structural plays at this time where there is clear visibility in growth and not that kind of volatility,” he said.

    Tata Steel was one of the best-performing stocks in the calendar year 2021, riding on huge demand and rising international prices. However, this year, it is among the biggest losers in the Nifty pack, down about 40 percent.

    Also Read: Can the recession in the US, Europe catalyse adverse ‘chemical’ reactions on D-St?

    Ved identified four structural growth areas—engineering, research & development (ER&D) software companies, speciality chemicals both across pharma and agro chemicals, consumer discretionary– liquor, QSR and retails, and financials.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #Market Edge
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.