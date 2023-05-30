Hikal Ltd's shares surge 11% on robust Q4 numbers

Hikal Ltd's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of 30 percent of the paid-up capital (Rs 0.60 per equity share) for the financial year 2023.

Hikal Ltd's share price surged by nearly 11 percent in early trade on May 30, following the company's announcement of robust financial figures for the quarter ended March 2023. The agrochemicals and pharmaceutical company reported a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase of 74 percent in net profit at Rs 36 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2023.

Sequentially, the net profit grew by 37 percent in Q4 FY23, driven by a better product mix.

During the March quarter, total revenue reached Rs 545 crore, marking a 9 percent increase from Rs 502 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The growth in revenue was attributed to a change in the product mix and increased demand for select products, as stated in the regulatory filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) saw a remarkable jump of 48 percent to Rs 90 crore, compared to Rs 61 crore during the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the recovery in margins was driven by the softening of raw material prices, various operational improvement initiatives, and enhanced efficiencies resulting from ongoing business excellence programmes across the value chain.

In terms of segment-wise performance, the revenues for the pharmaceutical business remained flat at Rs 309 crore YoY, while the crop protection business witnessed a 22-percent YoY growth, amounting to Rs 236 crore in Q4 FY23. The EBIT margins showed a 21 percent YoY growth in the pharmaceutical business and a substantial 167 percent YoY growth in the crop protection segment.

At 10:14 am, the stock was trading 11 percent higher at Rs 314.40 on National Stock Exchange.

Key highlights of the quarter include:

- The construction of a new multipurpose plant for Animal Health in Panoli, Gujarat, is on track and expected to be completed in H1FY24.

- The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business experienced increased traction from both existing and new customers.

- The sales network for the API Generics business segment has been strengthened in Latin America and the Middle East markets.

- Cost improvement initiatives are gaining necessary momentum.

Well prepared

Jai Hiremath, Executive Chairman of Hikal Ltd, commented on the company's performance, stating that despite the challenges faced during FY23, they were able to sequentially expand operating margins through cost reduction efforts and enhanced operational effectiveness.

Looking ahead, Hiremath said that, "We anticipate a slowdown in the upcoming quarters due to the global economic downturn and increasing pricing pressure. However, we are focusing on operational excellence and capital efficiency to reduce costs and improve margins, enabling us to remain competitive in this challenging global environment. With our emphasis on innovation, commitment to sustainability, global presence, and strong financial foundation, we are well positioned for sustainable growth in the medium to long term."

Meanwhile, Hikal's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of 30 percent of the paid-up capital (Rs 0.60 per equity share) for the financial year 2023. The total dividend for the year amounts to 60 percent of the paid-up capital (i.e., Rs 1.20 per equity share).