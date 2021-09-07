MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal to remain volatile; weak dollar, rising virus cases may lend support

Gold has support at Rs 47,220-47,000 and resistance at Rs 47,660-47,850, while silver has support at Rs 64,800-64,500 and resistance at Rs 65,600-66,100, say experts

Sandip Das
September 07, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

Gold and silver were trading lower in the Indian market on September 7 on weak global cues. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were down 0.12 percent at Rs 47,370 for 10 grams at 0924 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.24 percent lower at Rs 65,134 a kilogram.

Gold and silver remained volatile as the US markets were closed on an account of Labour Day on September 6.

The US Federal Reserve could continue its soft monetary policy for a longer period after disappointing US job data, supporting the metals, Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session and the weakness in the dollar index and rising coronavirus cases in the US and other countries could support prices,” Jain said.

Gold has support at $1,814-1,800 a troy ounce and resistance at $1,834-1,850, while silver has support at $24.55-24.20 a troy ounce and resistance at $25.15-25.40, he said.

Close

Related stories

On MCX , gold has support at Rs 47,220-47,000 and resistance at Rs 47,660-47,850, while silver has support at Rs 64,800-64,500 and resistance at Rs 65,600-66,100. Jain suggested buying in gold at around Rs 47,300 with a stop loss of Rs 47,100 for the target of Rs 47,650.

Track Live Gold prices here

Technical indicators

Amit Khare, AVP-Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities

Gold and silver showed a mixed movement on September 6. Technical charts are showing some profit-booking on daily and four-hourly charts. The momentum indicator RSI also indicated the same. Traders should create fresh short positions in gold as well as silver near resistance levels and focus on these important technical levels for the day:

October Gold closing price: Rs 47,425 | Support 1- 47,300 | Support 2-47,000 | Resistance 1-47,500 | Resistance 2-47,700.

December Silver closing price: Rs 65,292 | Support 1- 65,000 | Support 2-64,500 | Resistance 1-65,600 | Resistance 2-66,000.

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor

Gold has been a frustrating trade as the precious metal struggles to find bullish momentum despite currency weakening and real interest rates staying well entrenched in negative territory.

Prices are trading in a tight range and consolidating around Rs 47,500 level. Globally, the precious metal has some near-term bullish technical advantage, however, it is facing some headwinds and closing above $1,835 will be a key challenge.

Key level for August gold contract–47,386
Buy zone above – 47,400 for the target of 47,550-47,700

Sell zone below – 47,375 for the target of 47,200-47,040

Tarang Bansal of Swastika

Gold prices retreated from a recent high on September 6 as the dollar, which moves opposite to gold prices, gained some ground after two weeks of consecutive selling. The dollar rose to 0.21 percent, while gold lost 0.33 percent in the September 6 trading session.

However, gold and silver prices may remain range-bound ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting scheduled later this week. On MCX, gold has resistance at 47,800 and support at 47,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Commodities
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.