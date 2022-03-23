English
    GMR's non-airport units to list on BSE, NSE tomorrow; all you need to know

    GPUIL acquired the non-airport business of the GMR Group from GIL and has "some of the best-in-class infrastructure assets in India, which include state-of-the-art power plants and renewable energy assets, highways, and special investment regions"

    CNBC-TV18
    March 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    The equity shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL) will start trading on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) from tomorrow, a press release said.

    GPUIL is the new entity into which the non-airport businesses of GMR Group have been demerged. The scrip will trade under the script ID GMRP&UI. BSE and NSE have issued necessary circulars in this regard.

    Being a newly listed entity, the scrip will trade in the Trade-to-Trade category/ T Group of Securities for the first 10 trading days. According to the press release, GPUIL acquired the non-airport business of the GMR Group from GIL and has "some of the best-in-class infrastructure assets in India, which include state-of-the-art power plants and renewable energy assets, highways, and special investment regions".

    GPUIL has a total power generation capacity of around 4.8 GW, of which roughly 2.8 GW is commissioned. The company operates two solar power plants -- at Patan in Gujarat and at Rajam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh -- as well as two wind-based power plants -- a 1.25 MW facility at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu and a 2.1 MW facility at Kutch district in Gujarat.

    The company is also developing a 180 MW hydro power project, while 1,425 MW of hydroelectric power projects are under development, including a 900 MW unit in Dailekh, Nepal, the statement said.

    GPUIL’s Transportation division has four operating highway assets spanning over 350 kilometres the statement said -- the 35km long Chandigarh-Ambala highway, the 181km long Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, the 103km long Adloor-Gundla-Pochanpally highway and the 30km long Chennai Outer Ring Road.
    CNBC-TV18
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 09:47 am
