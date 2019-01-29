App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect highly choppy week for crude oil prices: Motilal Oswal

Oil traders will be watching for more trade-related headlines this week, as Chinese officials are to arrive in the US on Wednesday for the next round of negotiations

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Navneet Damani

MOFSL

After surging for four straight weeks, crude ended on weaker note pressured by weak GDP data from China and a bearish outlook for the global economy by IMF. Rising US production also weighed on prices.

Venezuela is likely to stay in the headlines this week, as turmoil in Caracas has triggered concerns that its crude exports could soon be disrupted after Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Venezuela. Developments around Venezuela assume even greater importance for the oil market considering that the country holds the rotating presidency of OPEC this year.

Additionally, a slowing global economy hurt crude as IMF lowered its 2019 growth forecast from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent. The US-China trade tensions and the Brexit problems all contributed to a gloomier outlook for future oil demand.

Navneet Damani
Navneet Damani
VP-Commodity Research|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The slowdown in China has led to worries of a global slowdown. We saw prices remaining firm after data from China which showed that China’s economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018, its slowest expansion in 28 years and down from a revised 6.8 percent in 2017, official data showed.

China’s September-December 2018 growth was at 6.4 percent, down from 6.5 percent in the previous quarter. Although the slowdown was in line with expectations, the slowdown of the world’s number two economy casts a shadow over global growth.

Inventory report

In the US, data from EIA showed that US gasoline inventories jumped to a record high in the most recent week even as refiners cut back activity. Meanwhile, crude stocks rose sharply. Gasoline stocks rose for an eighth consecutive week, by 4.1 million barrels to a record 259.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 2.7 million-barrel gain.

Crude inventories rose 8 million barrels in the week against the expectations for a decline of 42,000 barrels. Refinery crude runs fell 1,74,000 bpd. Refinery utilisation rates fell 1.7 percentage points, but remain relatively strong, running at 92.9 percent of capacity.

Distillate stockpiles fell 6,17,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 2,29,000-barrel drop. US crude oil imports averaged 8.2 million barrels per day last week, up 6,64,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Crude oil exports averaged 2 million barrels per day last week, down by 9,31,000 bpd from the previous week.

Venezuela

Venezuela exported about 5,00,000 barrels of heavy crude a day to the US but that has now fallen to about 3,50,000 barrels a day. This is raising concerns that we could see some cuts in the US runs because those barrels won't be easily replaced and could cause future diesel shortages.

US refineries that depend on Venezuela's heavy crude would have even more trouble securing supplies as Canadian and Mexican crudes are often not as discounted and are limited in availability.

Natural Gas

Prices for natural gas continued to see volatile trading and ended on negative note despite the huge drawdown in US natural gas stockpiles that decreased 163 billion cubic feet compared with expectations for a storage withdrawal of around 154 billion cubic feet. The five-year average for the week is a withdrawal of 185 billion cubic feet and last year’s withdrawal totaled 273 billion cubic feet.

Some milder temperatures in the East and a sell-off in the futures market set the tone for broad declines for natural gas spot prices during the week.

Conclusion

Oil traders will be watching for more trade-related headlines this week, as Chinese officials are to arrive in the US on January 30 for the next round of negotiations aimed at resolving the long-running trade war between the two countries.

Both sides have already offered concessions, but the major sticking points include protection of intellectual property and how to police any agreement.

Potential sanctions on Venezuela are a wildcard because no one is sure if or when they will take place. Backed by all this, we expect a highly choppy week of trade for crude oil prices.

The author is VP- Commodity Research, MOFSL.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Commodities #crude prices #gold rates #Oil prices

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.