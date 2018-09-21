DHFL, YES Bank, Infibeam, IL&FS Transport top losers among BSE Group A stocks

Indian stock market staged some recovery in the afternoon session with the Nifty down 91 points and closing at 11,143 while the Sensex falling 280 points and ending the day at 36,841 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 321 stocks advancing, 1483 declining and 260 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 586 stocks advanced, 2109 declined and 149 remained unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Dewan Housing Finance crashed 45 percent thereby hitting a new 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

YES Bank was down 28 percent after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the tenor of CEO and MD Rana Kapoor till January 31, 2019. The stock also hit new 52-week low on Friday.

Infibeam Avenues is lower by 23 percent while Central Bank of India plunged 20 percent.

IL&FS Transportation Networks fell by 16 percent and Indiabulls Real Estate was down 14 percent this Friday afternoon. Also Hindustan Construction Company shed 12 percent while Jaiprakash Associates closed lower by 12.6 percent.

From the BSE Group B stocks, GPT Infraprojects fell over 16 percent in process breaching lower circuit of Rs 104.35 and also created a new 52-week low value of Rs 104.35. It saw spurt in volume by more than 2.61 times.

Thiru Arooran Sugars plunged 17 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.13 times.