DAILY VOICE | Choose boring, but good quality businesses over the noise-making momentum stocks: Nimish Shah of Waterfield Advisors

Nimish Shah, Chief Investment Officer – Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, advises long-term investors in India to be cautious, but not pessimistic. Choose boring but good Quality business over the noise-making momentum businesses. Shah has close to 25 years of resourceful experience in capital markets across diverse asset classes and platforms. He has handled a wide spectrum of clients that include family offices & trusts, mega wealth individuals, HNIs, institutions, banks, funds, trusts, corporate treasuries and government companies. In an interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand, Shah said Nifty EPS could grow by 15-20% in FY22. That would be an excellent growth number considering the impact of two COVID waves that have hit the economy. Edited Excerpts - Close Related stories Nimish Shah Chief Investment Officer – Listed Investments|Waterfield Advisors Pay more attention to underlying growth of the economy rather than market capitalisation

Trend of more upgrades than downgrades likely to continue after Q4 earnings, says Nimish Shah of Wat...

DAILY VOICE | Under-investing in equity markets can be a large risk right now, says Nimish Shah of W... Q) The first six months of 2021 were exciting, at least from a stock market's point of view. Do you think the up move can sustain? A) The returns for 2H2021 will depend on the top and bottom-line growth in Q1FY22. On one side, metals, commodities and cyclical sectors would see good growth of top and bottomlines. On the other hand, sectors consuming these commodities would see a drop in bottomlines. Overall, we could see Nifty EPS grow by 15-20% in FY22. That would be an excellent growth number considering the impact of two COVID waves that have hit the economy. But, the returns could be patchy and sector-specific. Q) Retail investors emerged as a support for Indian market. MF investing as well as investment in direct equities has picked up. What do you have to say about the trend with respect to financialization of household savings? A) Higher allocation of household savings to equity markets has been a long-standing dream of many capital market enthusiasts. Now, that we are witnessing increased allocation by individuals in the direct stock markets, it is surely a welcome sign. The fear is the instant gratification that many new-to-market investors have witnessed in the last 12 months. Retail investors should take to stock investing as a marathon and not as a sprint. Markets are forever. Take time to invest wisely over a period and with a lot of conviction. Do not leverage and buy stocks. If investors act wisely, then yes, we would have just scratched the surface. If not, a bear phase can take away both money and sanity from an investor.

Q) Which sectors are likely to lead the next leg of the rally on D-Street?



A) Sector rotation in stock returns has already been witnessed. Metals and industrials have replaced FMCG and pharma. Returns from IT sector are now middle of the pack from the peaks they saw in CY20.

The re-rating has happened across most sectors except in COVID-affected ones like travel, tourism, and hospitality. We believe that if the global infrastructure spending plans fructify and are implemented, then the infra-ancillaries could be a better bet than the infrastructure companies by themselves.

But, picking up the right stock in a sector is more important than picking up the right sector. For, a good stock in a bad sector can be a good investment while a bad stock in a good sector can hurt.

Pick up sectors that have good potential but pick up stocks that have a good moat around their business to withstand competition and macro disruptions.