App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks gain led by NALCO, JSPL; oil & gas stocks slip

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India and HDFC.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Dalal Street is trading in the red with Sensex down 131.88 points or 0.32 percent at 41510.78 while the Nifty shed 33 points and is trading at 12229.80.

Nifty IT continues trading lower by half a percent dragged by HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys.

The Metal index is up half a percent led by Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta, NMDC and Coal India among others.

Close

Shares of JSW Steel gained 1.6 percent intraday on December 24 after a media report indicated that the company is raising funds for acquisition of Bhushan Power.

related news

From the auto space, the top losers are Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Exide Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company.

Reliance Industries, HPCL and BPCL, down 1 percent each are the top losers from the oil & gas space. Brent crude was up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 66.51 a barrel by 0702 GMT.

Jet Airways jumped close to 5 percent after Committee of Creditors (CoC) passed the resolution to issue fresh invitation of expression of interest for the corporate debtor in the e-voting concluded on December 22, 2019.

The top gainers from the Nifty are YES Bank, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and JSW Steel. The top losers include HCL Tech, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and UPL.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India and HDFC.

About 1058 shares have advanced, 1273 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.