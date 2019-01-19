App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil prices to slowly gather pace on improving fundamentals

OPEC's strong efforts is a strong positive for the oil prices to stabilize. Also, looking at efforts for resolution of US-China trade war, Nymex crude oil prices should be moving towards levels of $55-$57/bbl.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Last week, commodity prices closed with affirmative gains with precious metals ending slightly positive while base metals complex finished with weekly gains of over 1 percent with the exception of Lead that lost 1 percent. Energy prices too joined the rally with crude oil and natural gas both gaining 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The markets remained optimistic over progress on US-China trade deal with China's additional stimulus adding to the bullish sentiments. The upcoming senior level US-China meeting on January 30-31 will keep the markets on edge. Oil market got the recent boost after OPEC reported that its December oil output has fallen sharply easing the surplus supply pressures.

OPEC says its December output fell by 751,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 31.58 mbpd. It is surprising that the OPEC producers had started to cut its oil output in December itself, which suggests their strong willingness to bring the market back into the balance. This action will surely convince the market participants that further sharp slide in crude prices is a low probability scenario as supply would be adjusting swiftly if demand recedes.

related news

On the other side, the record US oil production of 11.9 mbpd undercuts the OPEC effort of reducing oil surplus.

Also, US is expected to extend waivers to countries importing Iranian oil as the first round of US oil waivers are set to expire in May 2019. This extension of waivers will keep Iranian oil in the market for a while now and build supply pressure in the market.

But in the short term, OPEC's strong efforts is a strong positive for the oil prices to stabilize. Also looking at efforts for resolution of US-China trade war, Nymex crude oil prices should be moving towards levels of $55-$57/bbl.

The author is Commodity Analyst, Narnolia Financial Advisors

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Commodity #crude #Crude oil #Narnolia Financial Advisors #natural gas #OPEC #Sakina Mandsaurwala

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.