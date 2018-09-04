App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crucial support for Nifty at 11,500; auto, pharma and banking stocks expected to see momentum

The market looks a bit stretched to us at the current level and thus we suggest limiting leveraged positions and focus on specific stocks. We still maintain our positive stance till the Nifty holds above the 11,500 marks, says Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jayant Manglik
Religare Broking

The market ended higher for the sixth successive week amidst volatility, thanks to favourable local cues. But, it lost momentum on Monday.

We witnessed rotational buying across the board in the passing week, which helped the index to maintain its upside momentum.

The market looks a bit stretched to us at the current levels and thus we suggest limiting leveraged positions and focus on specific stocks.

Jayant Manglik
Jayant Manglik
President- Retail Distribution|Religare Securities

Having said that, we still maintain our positive stance till the Nifty holds above the 11,500-mark. On the sectoral front, we continue to believe Auto, Pharma and Banking counters should be preferred over others for short-term buying.

Here is a list of top five stocks which could give 5-7% return in next 1 month:

Century Textiles & Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 970| Target: Rs 1035| Stop-Loss: Rs 935| Return: 6.7%

Century Textiles is witnessing a rebound after eight months of corrective phase and is likely to see a fresh resistance breakout in the near future.

The chart patterns along with the indications from the confirmation indicators are also pointing towards a strong surge ahead. We advise traders to create fresh longs in the range of Rs 955-965. It closed at Rs 969.05 on September 3, 2018.

Grasim Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1064.95| Target: Rs 1140| Stop-Loss: Rs 1032| Return: 7%

After a decent correction from its record high, Grasim has swiftly rebounded of late after testing its support zone placed at 100-EMA on the weekly chart.

Currently, it is hovering in a narrow range near its support zone of (200/100/50) EMA’s on the daily chart, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

We feel traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate fresh longs in the range of Rs 1055-1065. It closed at Rs 1064.95 on September 3, 2018.

Arvind: Sell Futures| LTP Future: Rs 402| Target: 382| Stop-Loss: 415| Return: 5%

Arvind has been consolidating in a broader range for the last eight months, after making a record high in January 2018.

Currently, it is trading in the middle of the range and formed a fresh shorting pivot. We advise traders to use any technical bounce to go short in the given range Rs 405-407. It closed at Rs 402 on September 3, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:09 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.