App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA maintains buy on Bharti Airtel, sees 31% upside potential; but stock falls 1%

CLSA said that adoption of data and bundled plans is the key to recovery in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global research firm CLSA is upbeat on Bharti Airtel as it has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 500. The firm sees an upside potential of 31 percent on the stock.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 384.35 and an intraday low of Rs 376.00.

It highlighted that how content is the key for the firm beyond tariffs to defend market share. It also said that adoption of data and bundled plans is the key to recovery in average revenue per user (ARPU).

The company further observed that since Jio’s launch, Bharti Airtel has defended its market share well.

related news

The company was in the news recently when its shareholders approved the proposed merger between the company and Tata Teleservices as part of ongoing proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The special resolution to approve the proposed composite scheme of arrangement between Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom received 99.97 per cent voting in favour of the resolution, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

There was 100 per cent voting in favour of the resolution from the promoter and promoter group, as well as public - institutions category.

About 99.97 per cent votes were cast in favour of the proposal by the public non-institutions shareholders, it added.

At 13:46 hrs, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 377.70, down Rs 4.90, or 1.28 percent, on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 01:51 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.