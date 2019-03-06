Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,050, Sensex up 193 points; Dilip Buildcon gains 14%

Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive day with Nifty finished above 11,050.

The Sensex was up 193.56 points at 36636.10, while Nifty was up 65.50 points at 11053. About 1636 shares have advanced, 1025 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

BPCL, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Power Grid Corp and Bharti Infratel were among major gainers on the indices, while Tata Motors, Axis Bank, HUL, Hero Motocorp, HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment and Indiabulls Housing were on the losing side.

Among the sectors, except auto all other indices ended in green led by energy, pharma, infra and metal.