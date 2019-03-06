Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,050, Sensex up 193 points; Dilip Buildcon gains 14%

Live now
Mar 06, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at close: Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive day with Nifty finished above 11,050.
The Sensex was up 193.56 points at 36636.10, while Nifty was up 65.50 points at 11053. About 1636 shares have advanced, 1025 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.
BPCL, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Power Grid Corp and Bharti Infratel were among major gainers on the indices, while Tata Motors, Axis Bank, HUL, Hero Motocorp, HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment and Indiabulls Housing were on the losing side.
Among the sectors, except auto all other indices ended in green led by energy, pharma, infra and metal.
JUST IN | Syniverse and Tata Communications extend their relationship to create the first fully-managed, end-to-end IPX network interconnection partnership.
Maruti Suzuki February 2019 production: Company’s February 2019 total production declined 8.3 percent at 1,48,959 units against 1,62,524 units.
Market Check: Benchmark indices continue to trade higher on Wednesday with Nifty hovering around 11,050 level.
The Sensex is up 179.44 points at 36621.98, while Nifty is up 60.80 points at 11048.30. About 1629 shares have advanced, 894 shares declined, and 136 shares are unchanged.
Edelweiss names 10 beaten-down stocks that could give double-digit returns
The risks to portfolio would be geopolitical tension and global recession (as there are expectations of economy slowdown in US and Europe), Edelweiss said.
JUST IN | The board of directors of Mazda have approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 11 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 550 per equity share payable in cash
Dharmesh Arora Elevated to Regional CEO Asia Pacific for Schaeffler Group
Schaeffler India said Chief Executive Officer Dharmesh Arora will take over the new role as Regional CEO Asia Pacific for Schaeffler Group starting October 2019.
His successor will be announced in due course, it added.
Managed out of Singapore, the region Asia Pacific is responsible for the business in Japan, Korea and South East Asia, where the Schaeffler Group is just building two new plants in Thailand and Vietnam.
Jubilant Life Sciences said unsecured bonds issued by subsidiary Jubilant Pharma listed and quoted on the official list of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on March 6.
The subsidiary had successful completed the offering of rated unsecured bonds of an aggregate principal amount of $200 million, to institutional investors outside India.
NMDC on Wednesday said the board of directors, on March 12, will consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.
Subex has signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC), a leading telecommunications services provider in Botswana. As part of the deal, Subex will be implementing its integrated ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management Platform (iRAFM), along with its ROC Partner Settlement and ROC Route Optimization. This deal also marks the continuation of Subex and BTC’s long-standing partnership that dates back to 2010.
Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelco Limited, Wednesday said it has recently obtained in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from Department of Telecommunications, a move that can improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies. Source: PTI
Media and auto are the only sectoral indices that are trading in the red. Nifty Auto is down marginally by 0.05 percent and Nifty Media is down 0.5 percent.
India VIX, the measure of volatility is down 1.11 percent intraday at 15.48.
Market Update: Sensex is up 152.16 points or 0.42 percent at 36594.70, and the Nifty up 51.60 points or 0.47 percent at 11039.10.
All broad market indices are trading in the green. Nifty Midcap is up 0.8 percent and Nifty Smallcap is up 1% intraday. About 1,609 shares have advanced, 647 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Just In | The Indian Hume Pipe Co has received two Letters of Acceptance aggregating to Rs254.98 Crores (including GST) from Municipal Corporation Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Just In | Natco Pharma Limitedhas recieved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lmatinib Mesylate Tablets, 100 mg (base) and 400 mg (base). These Tablets will be marketed in the USA by Natco’s marketing partner Lupin, as generic versions of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's (Novartis) Gleevec Tablets, 100mg and 400mg. lmatinib Mesylate Tablet is indicated primarily for the treatment of patients with specific types of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML).
Small & midcaps make a comeback: 24 stocks feature on analysts' preferred list
In terms of valuations, the Nifty Mid-cap index is now trading at valuations which are similar to or marginally lower than the levels seen in 2014 wherein the first legs of the midcap bull-run started
Nifty PSU Bank is the biggest sectoral gainer today. The index has gained 1.5 percent intraday led by 17.5 percent gain in J&K Bank.
Buzzing: Wipro shares have rallied over 3 percent after the stock adjusted for bonus issue.
Buzzing: Bharat Forge shares have declined around 2 percent after the steep decline in North America class 8 truck orders.
North American Class 8 truck orders for February remained subdued for the second consecutive months at 16,700 units, falling sharply by 58 percent compared to same month last year, FTR Transportation Intelligence said.
Edelweiss Financial Services gains 12%: Company shares rallied more than 12 percent in morning on Wednesday after North American fund manager CDPQ signed deal to invest $250 mn in the company's NBFC subsidiary.
Credit Suisse on HCL Technologies: Research house maintained outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,310 per share. The earnings upgrades are in-line with peers, while valuations is much lower, it added.
The company is trading at a 40% discount to TCS versus long-term average discount of 25 percent. The improving business fundamentals with reasonable valuations offer attractive risk reward, it added further.
ITC gains nearly 2% post price hike; Morgan Stanley maintains 'Overweight'
Shares of ITC rose nearly 2 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after the leading cigarette maker increased the price products in three brands - Bristol, Flake Excel, and Capstan.
Buzzing: Shares of Quick Heal Technologies added 7 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after board approved buyback of equity shares.
Company board approved a proposal to buyback up to 63,63,636 equity shares of the company, being 9.02 percent of the total paid up equity, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 175 crore, at a price of Rs 275 per share.
Market Opens: It is strong start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday with Nifty opens above 11,000 level.
The Sensex is up 158.64 points at 36601.18, while Nifty is up 47.10 points at 11034.60. About 777 shares have advanced, 146 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged
Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, L&T, HPCL, BPCL, ITC, Vedanta, Grasim, DHFL, are the top gainers on the indices, while losers are Bharat Forge, Reliance Capital
All the sectoral indices are trading green, while midcap and smallcap also up 0.6 percent.
L&T Construction bags order: Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the design andconstruction of the Phase-2 works.