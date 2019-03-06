Small & midcaps make a comeback: 24 stocks feature on analysts' preferred list

If the movement of stock prices in the week gone by is anything to go by, then it looks like big gains are likely to come from small packages. Experts are speculating that the worst maybe behind for the broader market.

Well the stocks in small & mid-cap space are likely to see a big rally in the coming weeks.

The S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 3.4 percent and the S&P BSE Mid-cap index gained 2.3 percent for the week ended March 1 compared to 0.5 percent rise in the Sensex and 0.67 percent gain seen in the Nifty50 during the same period.

“Among the Nifty-500 index, only 15 percent of the stocks are trading above their 50- and 200-DMA. Only around 10-15 percent of stocks in the Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices are trading constructively,” Vipin Khare- Director of Research, William O'Neil India told Moneycontrol.

“To confirm that the markets have bottomed out, investors should look for a follow-through day (where market gains more than 1.5 percent in a day). It is the best indication that markets have bottomed out and are set for the next rally,” he said.

The broader markets in the last one year have corrected far more than the benchmark Nifty or Sensex. Post the fall in the mid and small-cap space, there is an opportunity for stock picking but the idea is to pick stocks with a time horizon of 18-24 months, suggest experts.

We have collated a list of 24 stocks that have been featured in the preferred list of top brokerage houses.

Kotak Institutional Equities' list of preferred stocks include CESC, Cholamandalam, Escorts, Federal Bank, M&M Financial Services, Max Financial Services, Shriram Transport and Sadbhav Engineering.