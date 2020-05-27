App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash holdings of PMS schemes decline in April: Report

However, 13 PMS schemes also recorded an increase in cash holdings in April over March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cash holdings of several PMS schemes declined in April as more investments were made after markets recovered. Over a third of the 122 PMS schemes had a little over 10 percent in cash in April, Business Standard reported citing data from PMS Bazaar.

This was after a significant increase in cash positions following the market plunge in March. PMS schemes held cash in the range of 20-65 percent at the time, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Also read: Top 5 PMS scheme managers bought these 25 stocks in April; worth a look?

related news

However, 13 PMS schemes also recorded an increase in cash holdings in April over March. "This could be due to fresh investments by investors who wanted to deploy more cash to take advantage of the prevailing situation and fund managers playing it safe in anticipation of a further fall," PMS Bazaar said in the note.

33 PMS schemes, such as Kotak AMC’s Pharma fund, outperformed benchmark index Nifty in April, Moneycontrol reported on May 8.

"Our strategy is having a well-balanced portfolio of large-caps & mid-small caps with a mix of companies offering large exports potential and market leadership in the domestic pharma market," Anshul Saigal, Head – PMS, KMAMC told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Business #markets

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.