Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Benchmarks began the week on a good note as investors shrugged off any negativity from global markets and a rising crude. In fact, they also looked past the rise in inflation in consumer price as well.

The Sensex ended the day over 130 points higher, while the Nifty reclaimed 10,500 and closed above it.

Information technology and pharmaceuticals were the major gainers of the day, while sector such as automobiles and metals lost some sheen.

HDFC Bank provided major support to the Bank Nifty, while ICICI Bank was a drag on the index.

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy KNR Construction with a stoploss of Rs 178 and target of Rs 205

Buy Nucleus Software with a stoploss of Rs 360 and target of Rs 420

Buy PNB Housing with a stoploss of Rs 880 and target of Rs 1,010

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Aptech with a stoploss of Rs 153 and target of Rs 170

Buy Avanti Feeds with a stoploss of Rs 413 and target of Rs 445

Buy Lupin with a stoploss of Rs 868 and target of Rs 898

Buy PNB Housing with a stoploss of Rs 913 and target of Rs 950

Buy Dhampur Sugar with a stoploss of Rs 160 and target of Rs 170

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.