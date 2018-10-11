App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2198 and target of Rs 2350, NIIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 1163 and target of Rs 1235 and Bandhan Bank with stop loss at Rs 498 and target of Rs 530.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls made a strong come back on Wednesday. The Nifty50 after gap up opening continued to inch higher as the day progressed and reclaimed 10,450 levels, driven by financial space after SBI decided to purchase loan assets worth up to Rs 45,000 crore from NBFCs.

The index closed sharply higher and formed bullish candle on the daily charts, negating the formation of lower highs for previous six consecutive trading sessions.

If the 50-share NSE index sustains above 10,300 levels then it can cross 10,700 levels followed by 10,850 levels, the critical hurdle, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 10,331.85 and extended gains as the day progressed. The index touched an intraday high of 10,482.35, before closing 159.10 points higher at 10,460.10.

related news

India VIX fell by 8.83 percent to 18.01 levels. Decline in VIX from higher levels with a topping out formation have given a short term stability and immediate bounce back move to the market. Now VIX has to further cool down below 16-15 zones to extend the market recovery, experts said.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Dharmesh Shah of ICICIdirect.com Research

Buy State Bank of India with target at Rs 310 and stop loss at Rs 255

Buy ITC with target at Rs 298 and stop loss at Rs 247

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with target at Rs 849 and stop loss at Rs 740

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2198 and target of Rs 2350

Buy NIIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 1163 and target of Rs 1235

Buy Bandhan Bank with stop loss at Rs 498 and target of Rs 530

Buy Indiabulls Real Estate with stop loss at Rs 91 and target of Rs 100

Buy Equitas Holdings with stop loss at Rs 120 and target of Rs 134

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 08:05 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.