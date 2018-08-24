App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Punjab National Bank with stop loss at Rs 82 and target of Rs 88, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation with stop loss at Rs 1895 and target of Rs 2050 and Marico with stop loss at Rs 373 and target of Rs 395.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The Nifty50 after crossing 11,600 levels for the first time and hitting a fresh record in the opening cooled off in initial half an hour of trade itself to remain in a consolidation mode for rest of the session on Thursday.

The index closed mildly higher, forming Hanging Man kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts as the opening value is lower than closing value.

The Nifty50 crossed 11,600 levels for the first time and opened at all-time intraday high of 11,620.70 but lost all gains in initial half an hour of trade itself to hit an intraday low of 11,546.70 and traded in a range of about 40 points for rest of the session. The index closed 11.90 points higher at 11,582.80.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,546.1, followed by 11,509.4. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,620.1 and 11,657.4.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,027.90, down 230 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,887, followed by 27,746.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,247.1, followed by 28,466.3.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL

Buy United Breweries with target at Rs 1570 and stop loss at Rs 1397

Buy Ashok Leyland with target at Rs 145 and stop loss at Rs 126

Buy HCL Technologies with target at Rs 1112 and stop loss at Rs 986

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Punjab National Bank with stop loss at Rs 82 and target of Rs 88

Buy Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation with stop loss at Rs 1895 and target of Rs 2050

Buy Marico with stop loss at Rs 373 and target of Rs 395

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 377 and target of Rs 394

Buy United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1408 and target of Rs 1498

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:10 am

