Bulk Deals | TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings offloads 6.7% stake in Dodla Dairy, promoter sells 2% in Route Mobile

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investor TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd has offloaded 6.7 percent equity stake in Dodla Dairy via open market transactions on September 1, while Route Mobile's promoter sold 2 percent shareholding in the cloud communications company on the same day.

TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte Ltd has sold 40 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 509 per share, as per the data available with exchanges. TPG held 9.8 percent stake in the company as of June 2022.

On other side, there were four buyers in Dodla Dairy. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc acquired 5,10,300 equity shares, India Acorn Fund bought 3.22 lakh shares, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund purchased 14,99,999 shares in the company. These shares were also bought at an average price of Rs 509 per share. The stock was up 6.65 percent at Rs 547.

Among other bulk deals, promoter Sunita Sandip Gupta offloaded 6.75 lakh shares in Route Mobile at an average price of Rs 1,432.7 per share on the NSE, and sold another 6.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,431.09 per share on the BSE. The stock reacted negatively to the news, falling 3.4 percent to Rs 1,465.55.

Emerald Investments bought 15.7 lakh shares in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences at an average price of Rs 1,230 per share, whereas General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd sold 16.6 lakh shares in the company at same price.

General Atlantic Singapore held a 17.24 percent stake or 1.37 crore equity shares in the company as of June 2022. KIMS rallied more than 5 percent on Thursday.

First Sentier Investors ICVC Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Sustainability Fund sold 3,68,238 shares in Mahindra Logistics at an average price of Rs 480.31 per share. First Sentier Investors had held 1.01 percent stake or 7.25 lakh shares in the company.

Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased additional 17 lakh shares in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre at an average price of Rs 350 per share. However, Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund offloaded 19,52,200 shares in the diagnostic chain at an average price of Rs 350.19 per share.

Nippon India Mutual Fund, through its Pharma Fund, already held 2.29 percent stake or 23.4 lakh shares in Vijaya Diagnostic as of June 2022. The stock was up nearly 2 percent.