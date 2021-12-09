Bulk deals | SBI MF buys 15 lakh shares in Go Fashion; ICICI Prudential picks 44.5 lakh Kalpataru Power shares

live bse live

SBI Mutual Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in Go Fashion India, the operator of women's bottomwear brand Go Colors, at Rs 1,172 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on December 9, 2021.

However, India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 15 lakh shares at Rs 1,172 per share.

Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 35,61,730 equity shares in IIFL Finance at Rs 300 per share. However, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C - HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares offloaded 1,04,20,631 equity shares in the company at Rs 300.17 per share on the NSE.

Algoquant Financials LLP sold 3 lakh equity shares in Lyka Labs at Rs 173.24 per share on the NSE, while Infinity Holdings sold 1,46,85,986 equity shares in Sequent Scientific at Rs 157.02 per share on the BSE.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 44.5 lakh equity shares in power transmission and infrastructure EPC company Kalpataru Power Transmission at Rs 378 per share. However, promoter Kalpataru Properties was the seller, offloading the same number of shares at the same price on the BSE.